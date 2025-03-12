How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs AZ Alkmaar live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

With all of Tottenham Hotspur’s eggs now resting in the Europa League basket, everything is riding on their round-of-16 second-leg clash with Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in north London on Thursday.

MORE – Latest Champions League scores, knockout stage bracket

Spurs were not only beaten 1-0 in last week’s away leg, but they were (un)comfortably second-best on the night and lucky to escape with just a one-goal deficit. It was an alarming performance from a side that desperately needs to impress in a competition that they are widely expected to contest, if not win. As their season spiraled out of control due to a months-long injury crisis, Ange Postecoglou always had the cup competitions to point to as a reason for optimism. Then, they went out of the League Cup in the semifinals and the FA Cup just days later. Now, Spurs sit 13th in the Premier League table (eight points off the top half) and on the brink of going out of the Europa League in their first round of the knockouts.

If you’re searching for a hopeful Spurs angle, look no further than the recent returns of Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Dominic Solanke, all of whom should reasonably be expected to start the second leg after playing 30, 60 and 90 minutes, respectively, in a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth over the weekend. The center backs are undeniably most important for Postecoglou’s side, as they provide not only the best cover at the back but a greater ability to play the ball out of the back in possession. Spurs had a nightmare of a time against AZ Almkaar’s press in the first leg and found passing the ball into the final third, let alone scoring a goal, an impossible task.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs AZ Alkmaar live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 4pm ET Thursday (March 13)

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — London

TV/Streaming: Paramount+

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: Dejan Kulusevski (foot), Kevin Danso (hamstring), Rodrigo Bentancur (suspension), Richarlison (calf), Radu Dragusin (torn ACL)

AZ Alkmaar team news, focus

OUT: Sven Mijnans (achilles), Mayckel Lahdo (foot) | QUESTIONABLE: Ruben van Bommel (leg), Denso Kasius (fitness), Mexx Meerdink (hamstring), Jayden Addai (ankle)

Tottenham Hotspur vs AZ Alkmaar prediction

It won’t be clean and it won’t be straightforward (anything but, in fact), but over the course of 90 minutes (maybe 120) Spurs’ quality of depth will do just enough to see them through. Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 AZ Alkmaar (3-2 on aggregate).