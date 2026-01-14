 Skip navigation
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published January 14, 2026 10:35 AM

Two London sides desperate for a win clash Saturday in North London when Spurs host West Ham at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs have lost four-straight games across all competitions following last weekend’s 2-1 FA Cup loss to Aston Villa, and the previous three matches weren’t exactly a murderers’ row for Thomas Frank’s men.

Draws with Brentford — who have been in good form despite Frank’s exit this summer — and Sunderland were joined by a loss to Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in Week 21. The results leave Spurs in 14th place with 27 points, three points off the top half of the table and six away from sixth-place Newcastle United.

WATCH Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

West Ham head to North London without a win in their last 10 Premier League matches, leaving Nuno Espirito Santo and his men seven points behind 17th-place Nottingham Forest with 14 points.

Spurs blasted West Ham 3-0 in the reverse fixture with all of the goals coming in the second half, two of those coming after Tomas Soucek was shown a straight red card in the 54th minute.

For live updates and highlights throughout Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — North London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Tottenham Hotspur team news, focus

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Richarlison (hamstring), Mohammed Kudus (groin), Pape Matar Sarr (international duty - AFCON), Lucas Bergvall (undisclosed), Rodrigo Bentancur (hamstring), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Yves Bissouma (international duty - AFCON), James Maddison (torn ACL - MORE)

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Konstantinos Mavropanos (neck), Lukasz Fabianski (back), Malick Diouf (international duty - AFCON)

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham prediction

This simply has to be a Spurs win, and the fact that we cannot expect the hosts to show up and deliver the goods says something about the current plight of the club. Frank’s uncertain status and the impending exit of Fabio Paratici will have the stadium uneasy even as Conor Gallagher’s transfer has been confirmed by the club. Spurs should be able to topple West Ham, but can they include a good performance? Spurs 1-0 West Ham,