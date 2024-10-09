How to watch USMNT vs Panama live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

The United States men’s national team begins the Mauricio Pochettino era when it hosts Panama in an international friendly at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, on Saturday.

Playing for a new coach and trying to earn a World Cup place on home soil against a team that beat you at Copa America? Motivation should not be an issue for the USMNT come the weekend.

There are just over 600 days until the 2026 World Cup, when the USMNT will host and face the largest field in tournament history with as good a chance as ever to make a deep run.

That, of course, assumes not too many major injuries. The side is dealing with a load of absences but is fortunate to be blessed with depth in the midfield and out wide. Pochettino will get a week’s look at some players he may not have seen in another window, so these are huge chances for many in the player pool including Lyon’s Tanner Tessman, Leeds’ Brenden Aaronson, and Venezia’s Gianluca Busio.

How to watch USMNT vs Panama live, stream link and start time

Kickoff time: 9pm ET Saturday (October 12)

Venue: Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas

How to watch: En Espanol on Universo, Peacock

USMNT team news, focus

The USMNT are missing many notable players for this camp. Tyler Adams, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Giovanni Reyna, Luca de la Torre, Chris Richards, and Sergino Dest weren’t called up and Timothy Weah, Folarin Balogun, and Johnny Cardoso have been replaced since the initial roster was released to the public.

Panama team news, focus

Los Canaleros have not played since Copa America, when Panama lost to Colombia in the quarterfinal after beating the United States and Bolivia in the group stage. Universidad Catolica forward Jose Fajardo is the side’s active leading scorer and scored in both of the Panama’s Copa America wins. Nashville SC’s Anibal Godoy remains the Panama captain, and the team has plenty of international experience even without 138-times capped Alberto Quintero.

USMNT vs Panama prediction

We know the “fool me twice” maxim has burned prognosticators before, but the USMNT have to look like a hungry, unentitled team this break. Anything less than that would be an indictment on the player pool and the federation. Sure there’s a non-zero chance the team has a heart problem, but we wouldn’t bet on that seeing how strong they’ve looked and their fiery leader Christian Pulisic. It might not be the blowout we might’ve expected with a healthy Adams, Reyna, Richards, and Balogun, but it should be decisive. USMNT 3-1 Panama.