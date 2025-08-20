How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Graham Potter leads West Ham against his former club Chelsea as a pair of London sides aim for a first win of this young Premier League season at the London Stadium on Friday.

Potter’s Hammers were beaten 3-0 by promoted Sunderland at a rowdy Stadium of Light, putting some early pressure on the manager whose career was thrown a bit off-kilter by a rough tenure with Chelsea in 2022-23.

WATCH – West Ham v Chelsea

Adding insult to injury is Potter’s 0W-4D-3L record against Chelsea during his time as manager of Brighton and West Ham. That includes a 2-1 loss last February at Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea have a Club World Cup under their belt but slipped to a draw vs Crystal Palace in Week 1 of this Premier League season as their new attack failed to find finish at Selhurst Park.

The Blues have high expectations this season but anything other than a win over West Ham in East London would create a little unease for Todd Boehly’s project in West London.

For live updates and highlights throughout West Ham vs Chelsea, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Friday

Venue: London Stadium — East London

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Luis Guilherme (shoulder), Crysencio Summerville (thigh), George Earthy (ankle)

Chelsea team news, focus

OUT: Romeo Lavia (undisclosed), Levi Colwill (torn ACL - MORE), Benoit Badiashile (knock), Mykhailo Mudryk (suspension), Omari Kellyman (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Tosin Adarabioyo (undisclosed)

West Ham vs Chelsea prediction

Both the Irons and Blues are better than their Week 1 outcomes, and their performances were better than their score lines. Chelsea need to find cutting edge and West Ham will have to be more sound at the back. The former is more likely than the latter. West Ham 1-2 Chelsea.