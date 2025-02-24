 Skip navigation
How to watch West Ham vs Leicester live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published February 24, 2025 05:30 PM

West Ham can take another step toward mid-table on Thursday at the London Stadium by further marooning Leicester City in the relegation zone.

The Irons are coming off a surprise defeat of Arsenal and now face a visitor from the other end of the table when the 19th-place Foxes come to town.

WATCH – West Ham vs Leicester

Leicester’s vibes are likely the very opposite after their latest loss —- a 4-0 humbling by Brentford — cost first team coaches Ben Dawson and Danny Alcock their spots on the bench.

Now manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has to hope the sackings of those two Steve Cooper holdovers is part of the tonic for a Foxes side now five points back of 17th-place Wolves in what’s clearly a three-team fight for one place in the 2025-26 Premier League.

How to watch West Ham vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Thursday
Venue: The London Stadium — East London
TV Channel: USA Network
Streaming: Watch live online via NBC.com

West Ham team news, focus

OUT: Lucas Paqueta (ankle), Niclas Fullkrug (hamstring), Michail Antonio (DETAILS), Crysencio Summerville (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Vladimir Coufal (hamstring)

Leicester City team news, focus

OUT: Ricardo Pereira (thigh), Abdul Fatawu (knee - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: James Justin (ankle), Caleb Okoli (knock)

West Ham vs Leicester prediction

The Irons are pretty heavy favorites relative to their place on the table. Jarrod Bowen has scored in two of three Premier League matches since returning from a four-match absence, and Leicester hasn’t looked much like stopping anyone let alone an in-form star. West Ham 2-1 Leicester City.