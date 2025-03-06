How to watch Wolves vs Everton live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Vitor Pereira’s Wolves will be aiming to take another big step towards Premier League safety as they host Everton on Saturday.

Wolves have lost two of their last three games and more worryingly they had Matheus Cunha sent off in their FA Cup last 16 defeat (on penalty kicks) at Bournemouth. That means Cunha is out for this game against Everton and very winnable games at Southampton and at home against West Ham. Wolves are currently five points above the relegation zone with 11 games to go but they could have really done with their top goalscorer Cunha for these next three games.

Everton have some injury issues to deal with but David Moyes’ side are unbeaten in seven in the Premier League with Beto’s incredible goalscoring form leading the charge. They sit just one place above Wolves in the table but they’re 10 points better off and the aim for the Toffees for the rest of the season is to push towards the top 10. Excitement is building around their new stadium as test events continue and things are looking extremely bright for the blue half of Liverpool.

How to watch Wolves vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Saturday (March 8)

Venue: Molineux — Wolverhampton

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Premier League on Peacock

Wolves team news, focus

OUT: Matheus Cunha (suspension), Emmanuel Agbadou (thigh), Goncalo Guedes (knee), Rodrigo Gomes (undisclosed), Yerson Mosquera (knee), Enso Medina (knee), Sasa Kalajdzic (knee), Leon Chiwone (knee - out for season)

Everton team news, focus

OUT: Abdoulaye Doucoure (suspension), Iliman Ndiaye (knee), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (thigh), Orel Mangala (knee), Armando Broja (ankle), Dwight McNeil (knee), Seamus Coleman (calf)

Wolves vs Everton prediction

This is going to be really close and probably come down to set-pieces and counters. Everton look more solid and will get the job done. Wolves 1-2 Everton.