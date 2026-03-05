How to watch Wolves vs Liverpool live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction for FA Cup clash

The Premier League’s bottom club Wolves host top four chasing Liverpool in the FA Cup fifth round at Molineux on Friday, and it comes just three days after Wolves stunned Liverpool with a 2-1 league win, also at Molineux.

Rob Edwards’ Wolves side are still probably going to be relegated but they’ve won back-to-back home league games against Aston Villa and Liverpool and drew with Arsenal at home before that. Despite their huge upturn in results they are 12 points from safety with eight games remaining in the Premier League and the FA Cup has provided Wolves with plenty of solace and much-needed positivity this season. They also have absolutely nothing to lose against Liverpool and will go into this game with huge confidence after their incredible late win against the same opponent about 72 hours before this game kicks off.

Arne Slot slammed Liverpool for their display at Wolves and the reigning Premier League champions are looking really shaky. They had won three in a row before their defeat at Wolves but they weren’t convincing wins. The FA Cup is Liverpool’s lowest priority remaining as they will go all-in on the UEFA Champions League and finishing in the Champions League spots in the Premier League. That means Slot will try to rest plenty of players for this game, even though injuries mean he doesn’t have many options to do that.

For live updates and highlights throughout Wolves vs Liverpool, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Wolves vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Friday (March 6)

Venue: Molineux — Wolverhampton

TV Channel/Streaming: ESPN+

Wolves team news, focus

Enso Gonzalez is the only player out for Wolves, as Rob Edwards will likely roll out the same team which beat Liverpool a few days ago. Rodrigo Gomes has been excellent off the bench, while Tolu Arokodare is also pushing for a start. But at the moment Edwards is managing his squad brilliantly as they are working so hard to stay in games, and there’s a real boost in energy from 60 minutes on when the bench players come on.

Liverpool team news, focus

Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni and Alexander Isak all remain out injured, while Wataru Endo is out for the rest of the season and Florian Wirtz remains a doubt. Looking at Liverpool’s bench from Tuesday’s defeat at Wolves, it’s very likely that Curtis Jones, Rio Ngumoha, Joe Gomez, Federico Chiesa, Andy Robertson and Giorgi Mamardashvili all start this game.

Wolves vs Liverpool prediction

This will probably be really close, even though Liverpool will be angry from their midweek defeat and will want to prove a point. Wolves will be fearless, but Liverpool will probably get the job done and it might go to extra time and penalty kicks. Wolves 1-2 Liverpool.