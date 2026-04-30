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How to watch Wolves vs Sunderland live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published April 30, 2026 09:47 AM

Already-relegated Wolves host Sunderland on Saturday, with the latter aiming to finish the season strong and seal at least a top 10 finish with European qualification still possible.

WATCH Wolves v Sunderland

Wolves’ relegation has been certain for some time but Rob Edwards’ side have improved in recent months. They lost 1-0 at home to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend in a tight, tense game. Wolves could well be scrapping with Spurs for promotion in the Championship next season as they aim to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

Sunderland’s first season back in the Premier League has gone swimmingly, but Regis Le Bris’ side suffered their biggest defeat of the campaign as they were spanked 5-0 at home by Nottingham Forest last Friday. That result came as a huge shock but the Black Cats are still looking good for at least a top 10 finish and European qualification is still possible.

For live updates and highlights throughout Wolves vs Sunderland, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Wolves vs Sunderland live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (May 2)
Venue: Molineux — Wolverhampton
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Wolves team news, focus

Sam Johnstone and Enso Medina remain out, while Ladislav Krejci is an injury doubt. Center back Yerson Mosquera is back from suspension. Wolves line up in a 3-4-2-1 formation and will keep it as tight as possible and hope Mathias Mane, Adam Armstrong and Rodrigo Gomes can cause problems on the counter.

Sunderland team news, focus

Romaine Mundle and Simon Moore remain out injured, while Bertrand Traore, Nilson Angulo and Jocelin Ta Bi are injury concerns. Le Bris may mix things up after the horror home defeat last week as Luke O’Nien, Wilson Isidor, Reinildo, Chemsdine Talbi and Lutsharel Geertruida could all start.

Wolves vs Sunderland prediction

This is going to be really tight but Sunderland will just about get the job done, and probably late on. Wolves 1-2 Sunderland.