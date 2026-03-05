How to watch Wrexham vs Chelsea live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction for intriguing FA Cup tie

Second-tier Wrexham host Premier League big boys Chelsea in the FA Cup last 16 on Saturday, as the Hollywood-owned club aim to cause their biggest upset yet.

This is set to be a magical night at the Racecourse Ground as Wrexham’s famous owners are approaching the five-year mark in charge, and are pushing hard to take the team from the fifth tier to the Premier League.

Phil Parkinson’s Wrexham are sixth in the Championship table and currently occupy a playoff spot after a great run of just two defeats from their last 13. They’ve already beaten Premier League side Nottingham Forest at home, on penalty kicks, in the third round of the FA Cup and they beat fellow promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town at home in the last round. Wrexham’s owner Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Co. are dreaming of being in the same league as Chelsea next season and this will be a great test to see just how far away that is from becoming a reality.

Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior will rotate heavily but will also be very respectful of Wrexham, as Chelsea will see the FA Cup as a competition they can go and win. Chelsea are in a good place after their 4-1 win at Aston Villa on Wednesday and their attacking players have been in sensational form in recent weeks with Joao Pedro clinical and Cole Palmer getting close to his best.

How to watch Wrexham vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:45pm ET Saturday (March 7)

Venue: Racecourse Ground — Wrexham, Wales

TV Channel/Streaming: ESPN+

Wrexham team news, focus

Key midfielder Ben Sheaf is likely out for the rest of the season, which is a huge blow for Wrexham. Towering Welsh international striker Kieffer Moore has recently returned from injury which is a big bonus, while Libby Cacace and Matty James are working their way back to full fitness. Josh Windass links midfield and attack together so well and he will whip in deliveries for Moore to attack.

Chelsea team news, focus

There will be plenty of rotation for Chelsea because their squad is massive. Expect Benoit Badiashile, Liam Delap, Mamadou Sarr, Tosin, Romeo Lavia, Marc Cucurella and Andrey Santos to start. Rosenior will be wary of picking up any injuries but after playing and coaching in the Championship for a big chunk of his career, he knows all about the dangers of underestimating a second-tier side.

Wrexham vs Chelsea prediction

This is going to be a lot of fun and Wrexham often throw caution to the wind and go for it. Expect plenty of goals but Chelsea’s quality will shine through in the end. Wrexham 2-4 Chelsea.