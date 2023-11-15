How will the USMNT lineup vs Trinidad and Tobago in CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals?

The United States men’s national team is heavily-favored to dispatch with Trinidad and Tobago over two legs this international break, a victory that would seal their place in this summer’s Copa America.

The Yanks are favored to win despite the absences of Timothy Weah and Christian Pulisic, two-thirds of a front three that has intoxicating potential when healthy and firing. Tyler Adams is also out.

T&T scored its way out of the group stage, keeping only one clean sheet and winning three of four games against El Salvador and Curacao despite thrice conceding two or more goals.

Angus Eve’s Soca Warriors are far removed from a bunch that will be considered a threat against CONCACAF’s best, and familiar names Joevin Jones, Marvin Phillip, and Kevin Molino will not be with T&T in Texas and Port of Spain.

But this post is about how the USMNT will line up against T&T, and here’s wat we think we’ll see on Thursday in Frisco.

How will the USMNT lineup versus Trinidad and Tobago?

Matt Turner’s going to start in goal, but the back four will be an interesting call as the quartet who shut down Ghana 4-0 — Kristoffer Lund, Chris Richards, Miles Robinson, and Sergino Dest — only includes one surefire starter.

That would be Dest, and he’ll likely line up at right back with Antonee Robinson on the left. Richards started both the Ghana win and the 3-1 loss to Germany, so it seems like it’ll be him with... someone. Tim Ream? Cameron Carter-Vickers? Miles Robinson. We’d bet on Ream.

In the midfield, Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah will be out there, and Luca de la Torre may hold down a more defensive role as McKennie gets license to go forward more often.

Folarin Balogun will be your center forward, and Giovanni Reyna may get wing duty along with Brenden Aaronson. Might Malik Tillman shoot out to the wing over Aaronson, who is only managing subs’ minutes with Union Berlin?

Here’s our guess:

Matt Turner

Sergino Dest — Chris Richards — Tim Ream — Antonee Robinson

Luca de la Torre — Yunus Musah

Brenden Aaronson — Weston McKennie — Giovanni Reyna

Folarin Balogun