Inter Miami vs Houston Dynamo, U.S. Open Cup final: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Inter Miami host the Houston Dynamo in the U.S. Open Cup final on Wednesday, September 27, as Lionel Messi is in a race to be fit for the showpiece event.

Messi, 36, came off hurt in the first half of Miami’s 4-0 win against Toronto and is battling to be fit to lead his team towards what would be their second major trophy in just his second full month in Major League Soccer.

After winning the Leagues Cup, Messi and Co. have propelled Inter Miami up the MLS standings as they also got past Eastern Conference leaders FC Cincinnati in the Open Cup semifinal to set up this final against Houston on home soil at the DVR PNK Stadium. It will be quite the atmosphere at Inter Miami’s home on Wednesday. With or without Messi on the pitch.

Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino has already said that if Messi and his fellow star and former Barcelona teammate Jordi Alba aren’t fit, they won’t be risked for this final. But all eyes will be on whether or not Messi is fit enough to play some part in this game as he and Alba were both left out of the Inter Miami squad against Orlando City ahead of the final.

As for Houston, they have been surging in recent weeks and Mexico star Hector Herrera leads their charge as the Dynamo are without a defeat in seven and sit in fourth place in the Western Conference. Of course, all eyes are on Messi and Miami but Houston have an extremely talented team and Ben Olsen has done an exceptional coaching job.

The winner of the U.S. Open Cup final not only gets the glory of lifting the trophy but also earns $300,000 in prize money and a place in the CONCACAF Champions Cup for 2024. But Inter Miami already have the latter due to their Leagues Cup success so for them it is all about picking up more silverware and Houston have been awarded a place in the Champions Cup due to being the finalists in this competition.

Date: Wednesday, September 27

Time: 8:30pm ET

How to watch: Telemundo, NBC Universo

Stream link: Watch live on Peacock Premium en Espanol

