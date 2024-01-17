Jordan Henderson terminates Al-Ettifaq deal, Ajax deal progressing

England midfielder Jordan Henderson is leaving the Saudi Pro League after six months with Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq side.

Henderson, 33, had been seeking a way out of Saudi Arabia for some time, according to many reports, and now he’s reached an agreement to leave the Saudi club.

He looks to soon be a part of Ajax’s bid to clean up a season with an awful start, as the club has made its way from the depths of the Eredivisie table up to fifth.

Ajax is 11 points off the automatic UEFA Champions League places and 23 points away from perfect PSV Eindhoven (17-0-0).

Longtime Liverpool man Henderson would join Ajax on an 18-month deal as he looks to stay sharp ahead of this summer’s EURO. He has 81 caps with three goals for the Three Lions.

Henderson is one of a great number of European players who moved to the Saudi Pro League over the past year. He’s had to handle great consternation from home due to Saudi Arabia’s laws regarding homosexuality and his previous outspoken backing of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Ajax boss John van ‘t Schip — fun fact: born in Canada — is the interim manager through at least the end of the season. His side has a few former Premier League players including Steven Berghuis, Chuba Akpom, and club captain Steven Bergwijn.

