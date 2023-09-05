Which players are in the Saudi Pro League?

The Saudi Pro League is making big in-roads into the international player market, leading to some interesting discussions on any number of controversial and non-controversial topics.

Money talks, and it’s been what’s helped Major League Soccer reach out to big names, so it probably shouldn’t be a surprise that the Saudi Pro League has landed Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Karim Benzema.

But with Ruben Neves now signing in the league and Mohamed Salah being chased by at least one team, the Saudi Pro League has plenty of people wondering about the 18-team operation.

The teams are still heavily Saudi, but here are some of the names who’ve made the move to Saudi Arabia, where Nuno Espirito Santo is a manager and Ronaldo, Jordan Henderson, and Ever Banega serve as club captains.

Notable foreign players in Saudi Pro League