Which players are in the Saudi Pro League?

  
Published September 5, 2023 05:14 PM

The Saudi Pro League is making big in-roads into the international player market, leading to some interesting discussions on any number of controversial and non-controversial topics.

Money talks, and it’s been what’s helped Major League Soccer reach out to big names, so it probably shouldn’t be a surprise that the Saudi Pro League has landed Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, and Karim Benzema.

[ MORE: Champions League all-time scoring leaders ]

But with Ruben Neves now signing in the league and Mohamed Salah being chased by at least one team, the Saudi Pro League has plenty of people wondering about the 18-team operation.

The teams are still heavily Saudi, but here are some of the names who’ve made the move to Saudi Arabia, where Nuno Espirito Santo is a manager and Ronaldo, Jordan Henderson, and Ever Banega serve as club captains.

Notable foreign players in Saudi Pro League

  • Grzegorz Krychowiak, Abha Club
  • Roberto Firmino, Al Ahli
  • Edouard Mendy, Al Ahli
  • Gabri Veiga, Al Ahli
  • Merih Demiral, Al Ahli
  • Franck Kessie, Al Ahli
  • Allan Saint-Maximin, Al Ahli
  • Robin Quaison, Al-Ettifaq
  • Georginio Wijnaldum, Al-Ettifaq
  • Moussa Dembele, Al-Ettifaq
  • Jordan Henderson, Al-Ettifaq
  • Jack Hendry, Al-Ettifaq
  • Jason Denayer, Al Fateh
  • Lucas Zelarayan, Al Fateh
  • Cristian Tello, Al Fateh
  • Victor Ruiz, Al Fayha
  • Henry Onyekuru, Al Fayha
  • Kalidou Koulibaly, Al Hilal
  • Neymar, Al Hilal
  • Ruben Neves, Al Hilal
  • Aleksandar Mitrovic, Al Hilal
  • Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Al Hilal
  • Yassine Bounou, Al Hilal
  • Malcom, Al Hilal
  • Jota, Al Ittihad
  • N’Golo Kante, Al Ittihad
  • Karim Benzema, Al Ittihad
  • Fabinho, Al Ittihad
  • Aymeric Laporte, Al Nassr
  • Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr
  • Marcelo Brozovic, Al Nassr
  • Sadio Mane, Al Nassr
  • Talisca, Al Nassr
  • Alex Telles, Al Nassr
  • Seko Fofana, Al Nassr
  • Alex Collado, Al Okhdood
  • Juanmi, Al Riyadh
  • Ever Banega, Al Shabab
  • Yannick Carrasco, Al Shabab
  • Habib Diallo, Al Shabab
  • Musa Barrow, Al Taawoun
  • Alvaro Medran, Al Taawoun
  • Collins Fai, Al Tai
  • Munir Mohamedi, Al Wehda
  • Odion Ighalo, Al Wehda
  • Adam Mager, Damac
  • Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, Damac