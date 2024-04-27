 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Rd 15 Philadelphia 2024 Lincoln Financial Field.jpg
LIVE Monster Energy Supercross Round-15 coverage from Philadelphia
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
ATHLETICS-CHN-IAAF-DIAMOND-MEN-110 M HURDLES
Daniel Roberts opens Diamond League season with back-to-back 110m hurdles wins
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400
Saturday Cup, Xfinity schedule at Dover Motor Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whuowngoal_240427.jpg
Areola’s own goal gives Liverpool lead v. West Ham
nbc_pl_livrobertsongoal_240427.jpg
Robertson volleys Liverpool level against West Ham
nbc_pl_whubowengoal_240427.jpg
Bowen heads West Ham in front of Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Rd 15 Philadelphia 2024 Lincoln Financial Field.jpg
LIVE Monster Energy Supercross Round-15 coverage from Philadelphia
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
ATHLETICS-CHN-IAAF-DIAMOND-MEN-110 M HURDLES
Daniel Roberts opens Diamond League season with back-to-back 110m hurdles wins
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400
Saturday Cup, Xfinity schedule at Dover Motor Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_pl_whuowngoal_240427.jpg
Areola’s own goal gives Liverpool lead v. West Ham
nbc_pl_livrobertsongoal_240427.jpg
Robertson volleys Liverpool level against West Ham
nbc_pl_whubowengoal_240427.jpg
Bowen heads West Ham in front of Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Jurgen Klopp, Mohamed Salah involved in heated exchange

  
Published April 27, 2024 09:16 AM

Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp were involved in a heated exchange on the sidelines during Liverpool’s game at West Ham on Saturday.

There was a very intriguing situation there as Salah waited to come on to the pitch as a sub in the second half.

Of course, Salah being on the bench for a must-win game for Liverpool is a story in itself...

What happened between Klopp, Salah at West Ham?

Klopp appeared to say something to Salah and the Egyptian forward didn’t react well as they watched on as West Ham made it 2-2 against Liverpool.

Salah was pushed away by Darwin Nunez as Liverpool’s three subs of Salah, Nunez and Joe Gomez waited to come on.

We will wait to see what Klopp says about the exchange after the game, but it did not look pleasant.