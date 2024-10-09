Jurgen Klopp’s new job: Former Liverpool, Dortmund manager hired by Red Bull

Jurgen Klopp has a new job, as the former Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, and Mainz hero is the new head of global soccer at Red Bull.

What does that mean? It’s not a return to the touchline, rather an oversight and advisory role for the business that runs RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg, New York Red Bulls, and Red Bull Bragantino.

He’ll begin his new post on January 1, and Red Bull said, “He will not be involved in day-to-day operations but will oversee a group of clubs that bring the kind of intensity that became his own calling card as a coach.”

Klopp said his role is “primarily as a mentor for coaches and management.”

The 57-year-old will know Red Bull well as Liverpool purchased Ibrahima Konate, Dominik Szoboszlai, Naby Keita, and Takumi Minamino from Red Bull clubs, while Sadio Mane got his start at Salzburg. Liverpool has also sanctioned loans the other way, as Bobby Clark and Stefan Bajcetic are at Salzburg this season while Fabio Carvalho spent last season at Leipzig

Global stars Erling Haaland, Timo Werner, Josko Gvardiol, and Dayot Upamecano have also come through Red Bull clubs in recent years.

What did Jurgen Klopp say about new Red Bull job?

From redbull.com:

“After almost 25 years on the sideline, I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this,” he said. “The role may have changed but my passion for football and the people who make the game what it is has not.

“By joining Red Bull at a global level, I want to develop, improve and support the incredible football talent that we have at our disposal. There are many ways that we can do this from using the elite knowledge and experience that Red Bull possesses to learning from other sports and other industries.

“Together we can discover what is possible. I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs but ultimately I am one part of an organisation that is unique, innovative and forward looking. As I said, this could not excite me more.”

What does this change about Jurgen Klopp’s future?

We’ll likely have to wait until he’s unveiled in mid-January 2025 to hear a lot about his decision and what it means for his future on the touch line.

In recent months, he did seem to sound like a man leaning away from managerial posts.

Certainly we know he’s not going to be taking a job at Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, or the German Football Federation any time soon.

But it doesn’t close the door to international football, and it also allows him a close role analyzing players and coaches in an organization known for its extensive scouting department.