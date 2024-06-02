Kylian Mbappe signs contract with Real Madrid, club announcement coming (report)

The rich are getting richer.

UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid will, as has long been expected, sign Kylian Mbappe on July 1.

Fabrizio Romano says that all documents are signed that Mbappe will be announced by Madrid in the next week.

Reports of Mbappe to Madrid are years old and picked up steam over the winter. The World Cup winner had announced that he would not return to PSG for another season previously this year, doubling down last month.

Mbappe began his senior career with Monaco in 2015, scoring 27 goals and 16 assists in 60 matches. He left for PSG at 18.

The striker scored 256 goals with 108 assists in 308 matches, winning Ligue 1 on seven occasions — six for Les Parisiens — and he led the club to the Champions League final in 2019-20. Mbappe has also won a World Cup and a Nations League while also playing in a second World Cup final.