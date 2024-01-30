Liverpool vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino lock horns once again at Anfield on Wednesday as red-hot Liverpool host improving Chelsea.

Klopp’s long farewell has begun and Liverpool are top of the Premier League, in the last 16 of the FA Cup and Europa League and reached the League Cup final in February, against Chelsea, which is their first chance of potentially sending Klopp off with four trophies. There is a lot of uncertainty around Liverpool’s future but their present is hugely promising as the Last Dance vibes are driving the team on.

Chelsea reaching the League Cup final is a big boost for Pochettino and now he’s focused on keeping their league form heading in the right direction. Injuries are still plaguing the Blues but they’re starting to turn things around and a top six finish is possible. A win at Anfield would make a big statement but Chelsea are still 12 points off the top four.

Liverpool focus, team news

Superstar Mohamed Salah is out with a hamstring injury but Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson both returned from injury last time out and that’s a huge boost for Klopp. Liverpool’s attack is clicking through the gears with Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz all stepping up in Salah’s absence. It is very much business as usual for Klopp who is trying to keep everyone focused for his final few months in charge. This Liverpool side are looking extremely dynamic and in midfield they now have a lovely balance.

OUT: Mohamed Salah (hamstring), Joel Matip (torn ACL - out for season), Wataru Endo (international duty), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (groin), Konstantinos Tsimikas (shoulder)

Chelsea focus, team news

Cole Palmer and Raheem Sterling have driven Chelsea’s attack on in recent weeks as the former Man City duo are the key to Pochettino’s side remaining dangerous and creative. Defensively the Blues have improved as goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic has looked assured since coming in for the injured Robert Sanchez. Chelsea will look to keep this tight and not allow Liverpool chances on the counter, as their high-pressing caused the Reds problems on the opening weekend of the season when this ended in a draw at Stamford Bridge. With so many players still out injured there’s a lot of improvement to come from this Chelsea side.

OUT: Nicolas Jackson (international duty), Romeo Lavia (thigh), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL), Reece James (thigh), Robert Sanchez (knee), Marc Cucurella (ankle), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Trevoh Chalobah (thigh), Malo Gusto (undisclosed), Christopher Nkunku (hip)

