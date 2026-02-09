How to watch Manchester City vs Fulham live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

Manchester City’s push for the Premier League title encounters a suddenly-struggling Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

City’s thrilling late comeback over Liverpool at Anfield revived their title hopes as Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva pushed Pep Guardiola’s men back into second place on the table, six points behind Arsenal.

WATCH — Manchester City v Fulham

Fulham surged into European contention with a six-match unbeaten run but have since lost three of four to drop into 10th place with 34 points.

Marco Silva’s Cottagers are five points back of sixth place and have a winnable run of fixtures after this match. A win here would really fuel their hopes of European qualification.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester City vs Fulham, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Manchester City vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Wednesday

Venue: Etihad Stadium — Manchester

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: Abdukodir Khusanov (concussion), Savinho (thigh), Jeremy Doku (calf), Josko Gvardiol (ankle), John Stones (unspecified), Mateo Kovacic (ankle)

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Sasa Lukic (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Tom Cairney (calf)

Manchester City vs Fulham prediction

City are heavy favorites at home and have better depth than the Cottagers, but City also have one fewer day’s rest and a beleaguered defensive corps even if Ruben Dias is back. Manchester City 2-0 Fulham.