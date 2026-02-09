 Skip navigation
Top News

mendozaconnormock1.jpg
2026 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Raiders take Fernando Mendoza, Steelers land Ty Simpson
PGA: WM Phoenix Open - Final Round
Gotterup wins Phoenix Open on first playoff hole as Matsuyama limps to the finish
UCLA v Michigan
Lauren Betts leads No. 2 UCLA to 69-66 win over No. 8 Michigan, takes 2-game lead in Big Ten race

Top Clips

nbc_pft_finalthoughts_260209.jpg
Seahawks’ Super Bowl win a ‘storybook ending’
SeahawksDefensebesteverMPX.jpg
Where do Seahawks rank among best defenses ever?
nbc_pft_nextformaye_260209.jpg
What’s next for Maye after Super Bowl struggles?

Top News

mendozaconnormock1.jpg
2026 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Raiders take Fernando Mendoza, Steelers land Ty Simpson
PGA: WM Phoenix Open - Final Round
Gotterup wins Phoenix Open on first playoff hole as Matsuyama limps to the finish
UCLA v Michigan
Lauren Betts leads No. 2 UCLA to 69-66 win over No. 8 Michigan, takes 2-game lead in Big Ten race

Top Clips

nbc_pft_finalthoughts_260209.jpg
Seahawks’ Super Bowl win a ‘storybook ending’
SeahawksDefensebesteverMPX.jpg
Where do Seahawks rank among best defenses ever?
nbc_pft_nextformaye_260209.jpg
What’s next for Maye after Super Bowl struggles?

How to watch Manchester City vs Fulham live: Stream link, TV channel, latest team news, prediction

  
Published February 9, 2026 06:14 AM

Manchester City’s push for the Premier League title encounters a suddenly-struggling Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

City’s thrilling late comeback over Liverpool at Anfield revived their title hopes as Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva pushed Pep Guardiola’s men back into second place on the table, six points behind Arsenal.

WATCH Manchester City v Fulham

Fulham surged into European contention with a six-match unbeaten run but have since lost three of four to drop into 10th place with 34 points.

Marco Silva’s Cottagers are five points back of sixth place and have a winnable run of fixtures after this match. A win here would really fuel their hopes of European qualification.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester City vs Fulham, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Manchester City vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Wednesday
Venue: Etihad Stadium — Manchester
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Manchester City team news, focus

OUT: Abdukodir Khusanov (concussion), Savinho (thigh), Jeremy Doku (calf), Josko Gvardiol (ankle), John Stones (unspecified), Mateo Kovacic (ankle)

Fulham team news, focus

OUT: Sasa Lukic (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Tom Cairney (calf)

Manchester City vs Fulham prediction

City are heavy favorites at home and have better depth than the Cottagers, but City also have one fewer day’s rest and a beleaguered defensive corps even if Ruben Dias is back. Manchester City 2-0 Fulham.