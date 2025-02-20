Manchester City vs Liverpool predicted lineups, team news, tactics

Manchester City and Liverpool lock horns once again and this game is going to be so intriguing given the situations both teams are in.

Pep Guardiola’s City are reeling from their midweek defeat at Real Madrid which saw them knocked out of the UEFA Champions League. They have injury doubts over big players but have picked up plenty of wins in the Premier League in recent weeks to suggest they will finish in the top four but are surely too far behind to mount a late surge for the title.

Liverpool’s title race has hit a few bumps in recent weeks after back-to-back away draws at Everton and Aston Villa and a nervy home win against Wolves sandwiched in-between. Arne Slot has urged his side to keep up the intensity but it appears the pace of the title race is starting to get to a Liverpool side who have lost just once this season but can all of a sudden feel Arsenal breathing down their necks.

Manchester City predicted lineup

——- Ederson ——-

—- Khusanov — Dias —- Ake —- Gvardiol —

—- Kovacic —- Gonzalez —-

—- Foden —- De Bruyne —- Doku —-

——- Marmoush ——-

It appears that Khusanov is now the go-to option at right back due to his defensive solidity, while Dias and Ake will line up at center back with Stones suffering a midweek injury. Gvardiol will be so important at left back up against Salah, while in midfield Kovacic will likely come in to start alongside Gonzalez to give City some extra defensive solidity and control. In attack, Foden will start on the right and Doku will perhaps come in on the left to try and cause Alexander-Arnold problems with his trickery. Kevin de Bruyne didn’t feature at Real Madrid in midweek but if he’s fit enough he will surely start. Up top, Erling Haaland is suffering with a small knee issue and it’s unlikely Guardiola will risk him so January signing Omar Marmoush will get the chance to build on his Premier League hat trick against Newcastle last weekend.

OUT: Rodri (torn ACL - MORE), Manuel Akanji (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Erling Haaland (knee), John Stones (hip) Oscar Bobb (fitness), Jack Grealish (groin)

Liverpool predicted lineup

——- Alisson ——-

—- Alexander-Arnold —- Konate —- Van Dijk —- Robertson —-

—— Gravenberch —— Jones ——

—- Salah —- Szoboszlai —- Diaz —-

——- Jota ——

Liverpool’s back four picks itself, while in midfield the duo of Gravenberch and Jones should be preferred even if the former has struggled a little bit in recent games. Jones playing slightly deeper could give Liverpool the control and calmness they’ve been lacking in recent games. In attack Salah continues to drive the team on the right and Szoboszlai is a machine centrally, but the other two positions are up for grabs. If Gakpo isn’t fit to return it’s likely Diaz and Jota will get the nod on the left and up top respectively. Nunez missed a big chance to win it against Villa and Slot has spoken negatively about how that miss impacted the Uruguayan striker.