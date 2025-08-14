Manchester United vs Arsenal predicted lineups, team news, analysis

The Manchester United vs Arsenal predicted lineups were tough to put together as there are plenty of options for both Ruben Amorim and Mikel Arteta heading into the new season.

We know both managers are very clear on their formation and style of play and a big summer of recruitment for both has seen their options strengthened considerably.

Below we reveal our Manchester United vs Arsenal predicted lineups, with analysis on the possible starters and combinations.

Manchester United predicted lineup

—- Bayindir —-

—- Yoro —- De Ligt —- Maguire —-

—- Diallo —- Ugarte —- Fernandes —- Dorgu —-

—— Mbeumo —— Cunha ——

——- Sesko ——-

The big question mark for United is whether Andre Onana will be fit to start in goal and if not Altay Bayindir will get the nod. In central defense there are plenty of options for the three center backs and it feels like Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt are the two who will start. It is between Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Ayden Heaven for the left-sided spot and Maguire may get the nod to help deal with Viktor Gyokeres. Out wide Amad Diallo and Patrick Dorgu will be the wing backs and Bruno Fernandes will start in a deeper central midfield role. Manuel Ugarte will probably get the nod alongside Fernandes ahead of Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo due to his defensive work and mobility, but that is a toss of the coin. In attack Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha will start underneath fellow new signing Benjamin Sesko in a totally revamped forward line.

Arsenal predicted lineup

——- Raya ——-

—- White —- Saliba —- Gabriel —- Lewis-Skelly —-

—— Odegaard —— Zubimendi —- Rice ——

—— Saka —— Gyokeres —— Martinelli ——

The back four is very settled for Arsenal and the only questions are whether Ben White and Riccardo Calafiori have been able to usurp Jurrien Timber and Myles Lewis-Skelly from their starting spots. Timber has been nursing an injury in preseason, so White may start. In midfield the trio of Martin Odegaard, Martin Zubimendi and Declan Rice are nailed on to start with the latter given more freedom to roam as new signing Zubimendi will plug the gaps defensively and keep things ticking over. In attack Gyokeres will start up top and Bukayo Saka will be on the right. It is very likely Gabriel Martinelli will get the nod on the left as Noni Madueke continues to settle in, while Kai Havertz is the odd player out but will be the first off the bench.