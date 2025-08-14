How to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Manchester United and Arsenal meet at Old Trafford on Sunday in an intriguing game in the opening weekend of the new season.

WATCH — Manchester United v Arsenal

United have a fresh start under Ruben Amorim and have looked really good in preseason as they won the Premier League Summer Series in the USA. Their three new forwards in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko are very exciting and the minimum expectation this season is to finish in the top six and have a good cup run. After a summer of change, there is plenty of positivity around Old Trafford. For now.

Arsenal’s expectations are much higher as this feels like the pivotal season in Mikel Arteta’s project. After signing Viktor Gyokeres as their main forward, plus adding plenty of quality to strengthen their squad considerably, it really feels like this is the season Arsenal have to win a trophy. And probably the Premier League. After three-straight second place finishes in the league, the pressure is on Arsenal to clear the final hurdle.

For live updates and highlights throughout Manchester United vs Arsenal, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 11:30am ET Sunday (August 17)

Venue: Old Trafford — Manchester

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com & Stream live on Peacock

Manchester United team news, focus

United have some big players to come back from injury in defense and Andre Onana has been out injured in goal, with reports suggesting the Red Devils may look at bringing in a new goalkeeper. The 3-4-2-1 system remains and Bruno Fernandes in a deeper midfield role is allowing Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko to start in attack. Amad Diallo and Patrick Dorgu as wing backs is attack-minded and United will look to soak up pressure and hit Arsenal on the counter.

OUT: Noussair Mazraoui (hamstring), Lisandro Martinez (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Joshua Zirkzee (other), Andre Onana (thigh)

Arsenal team news, focus

At this point we know exactly what we are going to get from Arsenal in terms of shape and style of play. But the new players they’ve added certainly add an extra dimension. With Gyokeres up top they finally have a different type of striker and it will be intriguing to see who starts in support of him. We know Bukayo Saka will start on the right but it’s a straight scrap between new signing Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli to start on the left. And what about Kai Havertz? Could he play in a floating role? That means one of Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard or Martin Zubimendi will miss out on the starting lineup.

OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Leandro Trossard (hip)

Manchester United vs Arsenal prediction

Arsenal are obviously the favorites but this is going to be closer than most think. United will be really dangerous on the counter but it’s tough to see their defense shutting down Arsenal’s plethora of attackers. Manchester United 1-2 Arsenal.