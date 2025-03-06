Manchester United vs Arsenal predicted lineups, team news, tactics

Manchester United host Arsenal on Sunday in what is always a monster clash in the Premier League calendar.

But with United in the bottom half of the table, expectations levels will be low amongst the home faithful at Old Trafford as Ruben Amorim continues to struggle to implement his ideas and injuries have hit the Red Devils hard. With their season hinging on the UEFA Europa League and their last 16 ties against Real Sociedad coming up either side of this game against Arsenal, will Amorim rotate? He really doesn’t have that many options off the bench due to injuries.

Arsenal aren’t really in the title race anymore after a damaging week saw them cough up five points and Liverpool accelerated away from them. Still, Mikel Arteta’s side are coming off the back of a huge 7-1 win at PSV in the UEFA Champions League in midweek and that will give them some extra confidence in attack.

Below is a look at the Manchester United vs Arsenal predicted lineups along with the latest team news.

Manchester United predicted lineup

——- Onana ——-

—- De Ligt —- Maguire —- Yoro —-

—— Mazraoui —- Ugarte —- Fernandes —- Dalot ——

—— Zirkzee —— Garnacho ——

——- Hojlund ——-

If you look at the injury list below, you can see United don’t have many options. The only real decision to make is whether Lindelof starts ahead of Yoro at center back, while De Ligt and Maguire will both start as the latter is battling a back issue. In midfield Ugarte has also been struggling with a knock and if he isn’t good to go Casemiro will start and Bruno Fernandes will likely start in a deeper role. The wing-backs will be Mazraoui on the right and Dalot on the left with Dorgu suspended, while Zirkzee and Garnacho are likely to get the nod underneath out-of-form Hojlund up top. Young striker Chido Odi will likely come off the bench against his former club Arsenal. United’s best hope in this game is to sit back, soak up pressure and hope they can catch Arsenal on the counter or play long balls to Garnacho and Hojlund to chase after.

OUT: Jonny Evans (lower back), Toby Collyer (knock), Mason Mount (thigh), Luke Shaw (foot), Lisandro Martinez (torn ACL - MORE), Altay Bayindir (undisclosed), Patrick Dorgu (suspension), Kobbie Mainoo (undisclosed), Amad Diallo (ankle - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Maguire (lower back), Manuel Ugarte (small issue)

Arsenal predicted lineup

——- Raya ——-

—- Timber —- Saliba —- Gabriel —- Lewis-Skelly —-

—— Odegaard —— Partey —— Rice ——

—— Nwaneri —— Merino —— Trossard ——

Arteta has the luxury of knowing Arsenal are basically already in the Champions League quarterfinals given their thumping win at PSV in midweek, so he will go with his full-strength side and aim to control the tempo in midfield. Calafiori could start over Lewis-Skelly at left back as the youngster had to be hooked in the first half at PSV after picking up a yellow card and he should have been shown a second. We could see Jorginho start instead of Partey in midfield but more likely is that Arteta will go with Odegaard, Partey and Rice from the start and that trio have been so good in recent weeks. Speaking of impressive, that moves us nicely on to Nwaneri. The teenager has been sensational and put in another fantastic display in midweek as he’s so dangerous in the final third. Trossard has been excellent on the other wing too, while Mikel Merino continues to pop up with goals as an emergency striker. Another option up top is Riccardo Calafiori who came on and finished well against PSV and he could start in attack and Merino could move back to midfield. This Arsenal side has been forced to show off its impressive versatility and it’s giving Arteta plenty of ways to rotate with Tierney, Zinchenko, Sterling and White all back in the rotation and able to step in if needed too. Arsenal will hope to score early and keep the pressure on United as they’ll plan for their entire midfield and attack to move up the pitch seamlessly just like they did in midweek.

OUT: Kai Havertz (hamstring - MORE), Gabriel Jesus (torn ACL - out for season), Bukayo Saka (hamstring - MORE), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Gabriel Martinelli (hamstring)