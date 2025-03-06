How to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal live: Stream link, TV channel, team news, prediction

Arsenal will be aiming to keep their fading title hopes alive as they head to Manchester United on Sunday.

WATCH – Manchester United v Arsenal

After hammering PSV Eindhoven 7-1 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie, the second leg in London on Wednesday is looking like a formality as Mikel Arteta’s side will be in the last eight of the competition. But back in the Premier League they’ve now coughed up five points in their last two games, allowing Liverpool to surge clear atop the table with just 11 games to go for the Gunners. A win at struggling Manchester United is a must for their title hopes to remain intact heading into April and Arsenal need everyone to chip in with goals as their striker shortage remains.

As for United, well, they ground out a win against Ipswich Town last time out in the Premier League after being reduced to 10 players with Patrick Dorgu sent off. But they did lose at home in the FA Cup last 16 on penalty kicks to Fulham as they relinquished their trophy without much of a fuss, despite knocking Arsenal out on penalty kicks in the third round. This game is sandwiched in-between their two Europa League last 16 ties against Real Sociedad and Ruben Amorim knows winning that competition is the only thing that can salvage United’s diabolical season. They currently sit in the bottom half of the Premier League table and are well off the top 10.

How to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Sunday (March 9)

Venue: Old Trafford — Manchester

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com & on Peacock

Manchester United team news, focus

OUT: Jonny Evans (lower back), Toby Collyer (knock), Mason Mount (thigh), Luke Shaw (foot), Lisandro Martinez (torn ACL - MORE), Altay Bayindir (undisclosed), Patrick Dorgu (suspension), Kobbie Mainoo (undisclosed), Amad Diallo (ankle - out for season) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Maguire (lower back)

Arsenal team news, focus

OUT: Kai Havertz (hamstring - MORE), Gabriel Jesus (torn ACL - out for season), Bukayo Saka (hamstring - MORE), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Gabriel Martinelli (hamstring)

Manchester United vs Arsenal prediction

This seems like it will be a fairly comfortable win for Arsenal, who will be full of confidence following their big win at PSV. Manchester United 1-3 Arsenal.