 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 4 of 2023 season
NFL: Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins
Samulski’s Arbitrary Fantasy Football Awards for Week 3
2023 Ryder Cup - Wednesday Previews
Koepka to LIV guys upset at RC snubs: ‘Play better’

Top Clips

nbc_pft_steelersexcuse_230927.jpg
Tomlin doesn’t want diverted flight to be ‘excuse’
nbc_pft_optimisticteams_230927.jpg
PFT Draft: 1-2/0-3 teams to be optimistic about
nbc_pft_toyotarankings_230927.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: 49ers land on top in Week 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 4 of 2023 season
NFL: Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins
Samulski’s Arbitrary Fantasy Football Awards for Week 3
2023 Ryder Cup - Wednesday Previews
Koepka to LIV guys upset at RC snubs: ‘Play better’

Top Clips

nbc_pft_steelersexcuse_230927.jpg
Tomlin doesn’t want diverted flight to be ‘excuse’
nbc_pft_optimisticteams_230927.jpg
PFT Draft: 1-2/0-3 teams to be optimistic about
nbc_pft_toyotarankings_230927.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: 49ers land on top in Week 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published September 27, 2023 10:02 AM

Manchester United will hope to have Crystal Palace seeing double on Saturday in a Premier League rematch of a midweek League Cup tie at Old Trafford (Watch live at 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Both teams will be much-changed from midweek, which saw the Red Devils roll over the Eagles 3-0 in League Cup play at Old Trafford.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Erik ten Hag’s men were coming off a gritty but atypical win over Burnley, and the performance versus Palace was much needed even if Joachim Andersen was rested and both Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze only entered as subs.

So Palace will be better, although missing Odsonne Edouard, but how about Man United? The Red Devils used Raphael Varane and Casemiro but were able to rest several others including Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

How to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 10am ET, Saturday (Sept. 30)

TV channel: USA Network

Stream: Watch online via NBCSports.com

Focus on Manchester United

OUT: Antony (suspension), Tyrell Malacia (undisclosed), Kobbie Mainoo (ankle), Luke Shaw (undisclosed), Tom Heaton (calf), Jadon Sancho (disciplinary) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Maguire (undisclosed), Amad Diallo (knee), Luke Shaw (muscular)

Focus on Crystal Palace

OUT: Odsonne Edouard (hamstring), Michael Olise (thigh), Naouirou Ahamada (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Matheus Franca (back), James Tomkins (calf), Jefferson Lerma (hamstring), Nathan Ferguson (muscular)