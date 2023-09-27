Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Manchester United will hope to have Crystal Palace seeing double on Saturday in a Premier League rematch of a midweek League Cup tie at Old Trafford (Watch live at 10am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Both teams will be much-changed from midweek, which saw the Red Devils roll over the Eagles 3-0 in League Cup play at Old Trafford.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Erik ten Hag’s men were coming off a gritty but atypical win over Burnley, and the performance versus Palace was much needed even if Joachim Andersen was rested and both Marc Guehi and Eberechi Eze only entered as subs.

So Palace will be better, although missing Odsonne Edouard, but how about Man United? The Red Devils used Raphael Varane and Casemiro but were able to rest several others including Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

How to watch Manchester United vs Crystal Palace live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 10am ET, Saturday (Sept. 30)

TV channel: USA Network

Stream: Watch online via NBCSports.com

Focus on Manchester United

OUT: Antony (suspension), Tyrell Malacia (undisclosed), Kobbie Mainoo (ankle), Luke Shaw (undisclosed), Tom Heaton (calf), Jadon Sancho (disciplinary) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Maguire (undisclosed), Amad Diallo (knee), Luke Shaw (muscular)

Focus on Crystal Palace

OUT: Odsonne Edouard (hamstring), Michael Olise (thigh), Naouirou Ahamada (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Matheus Franca (back), James Tomkins (calf), Jefferson Lerma (hamstring), Nathan Ferguson (muscular)