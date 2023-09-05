 Skip navigation
Manchester United’s Antony withdrawn from Brazil squad over abuse allegations

  
Published September 5, 2023 11:09 AM

Manchester United winger Antony has been withdrawn from the Brazil squad due to allegations of abuse made by his former girlfriend.

In an interview published Monday with Brazilian outlet UOL, — which included photos and screenshots of messages — Antony’s ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin alleged physical abuse on multiple occasions by the Brazilian winger.

It is alleged that several incidents took place between May 2022 and June of this year.

Antony, 23, was called up by Brazil to represent them in CONMEBOL 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru over the next 10 days but the Selecao released a statement confirming he has now been left out of the squad and replaced with Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus.

“As a result of the facts that have come to light, and which need to be investigated, and in order to safeguard the supposed victim, the player, and the Brazilian national team the CBF have withdrawn [him] from the squad.”

Antony previously released a statement in June saying he had been ‘falsely accused of assault’ as he revealed he submitted a statement at a police station.

Manchester United have not released a statement on Antony being left out amid the abuse allegations, while the Brazilian winger released the following statement on the situation.

“I can say with confidence that accusations are false and that the evidence already produced show that I am innocent of the accusations made,” Antony said. “My relationship with Ms Gabriela was tumultuous, with verbal offences from both sides, but I never practiced any physical aggression. I trust that the ongoing police investigations will demonstrate the truth about my innocence.”