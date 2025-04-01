Arsenal returned from the international break to deliver a comfortable win and some feel-good moments, but an injury to Gabriel Magalhaes lurks as a dark cloud in the mostly bright sky that was a 2-1 win over Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

MORE — Arsenal 2-0 Fulham recap, video highlights

Mikel Arteta was buzzing to see Bukayo Saka in his 18 after three months away from the pitches of the Premier League, and he’ll love that Saka quickly marked his return with a 73rd-minute goal.

And he’ll also love that Arsenal almost completely shut down the purple-clad Cottagers.

But an apparent hamstring injury to star center back Gabriel Magalhaes very early in the game is a cause of great concern with Real Madrid looming in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal round over the next fortnight.

Jurrien Timber picked up a knock early and played through it before subbing off late in another defender injury for Arteta to monitor moving forward.

Mikel Arteta reaction — What did Arsenal manager say about Bukayo Saka goal on return, Gabriel injury?

On Saka’s goal: “It was a good moment when you have the opportunity to feel how much people love you. We managed to play some big moments despite some moments that were not too positive for us.”

On Saka rushing over to celebrate with the trainers: “Very good. He’s very appreciative of all they did for him. It was a good moment and tell us the person behind the player.

On holding on through Fulham’s late moments: “The way we had to suffer the past few moments, to defend that corner. after conceding a bad goal. But overall to play the way we played after the international break was good.”

“We still have a lot to play in the league. The national break is always tricky. To compete the way we did was great.

Concerned about Gabriel? “Obviously because he never comes off. He felt something. We don’t know how big it is and we will assess it”

On Jurrien Timber coming off hurt: “He was sore yesterday already, so we’ll have to see.”

Declan Rice reaction — On Saka’s goal, injuries to Gabriel Magalhaes and Jurrien Timber

On Saka scoring on return: “It was special. You heard the crowd’s reaction and it was unbelievable. He’s one of the best attackers in the world and it’s a special moment for Bukayo. He worked his socks off for 3.5 months to come back.

On injuries to Gabriel Magalhaes and Jurrien Timber: “It’s disappointing. I don’t what’s happening too much but two key players injured but we have a lot of unbelievable players. Hopefully it’s okay.”