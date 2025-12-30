Nottingham Forest 0-2 Everton: James Garner scores, assists on City Ground return

Nottingham Forest fans once cheered James Garner during his hugely successful year and a half loan spell at the club, but on Tuesday they rued his very existence as he scored one goal and assisted the other in Everton’s 2-0 victory at the City Ground.

WATCH — Nottingham Forest v Everton full match replay

And which one was better — the goal or the assist? Well, it’s hard to say as both were rather sublime: the goal for how coolly he turned and took it in stride from a tricky angle in the 19th minute, and the assist for his turn away from trouble and perfect pass right into Thierno Barry’s stride in the 79th.

The victory caps off a sensational year of progress for Everton (28 points), who brought the legendary David Moyes back in the spring, moved into the brand new Hill Dickinson Stadium this summer and now the Toffees sit 8th in the Premier League table to close out 2025. Forest (18 points) remain 17th, now just four points above the relegation zone.

What’s next?

Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest — Saturday, 7:30 am ET

Everton vs Brentford — Sunday, 10 am ET

Nottingham Forest vs Everton live updates - by Andy Edwards

Nottingham Forest vs Everton final score: 0-2

Goalscorers: James Garner (19'), Thierno Barry (79')

GOAL! Forest 0-2 Everton: Garner wriggles free and finds Barry with a dime (79')

Barry nets Everton's second against Forest Thierno Barry has the Everton away end in hysterics as he scores his second goal of the season to give the Toffees a two-goal cushion against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

GOAL! Forest 0-1 Everton: Garner hooks home the opener against his former club (19')

Garner drills Everton 1-0 in front of Forest James Garner scores against his former team to give Everton a 1-0 lead against Nottingham Forest in the first half at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest starting lineup

Victor - Williams, Milenkovic, Murillo, Zinchenko - Anderson, Dominguez, Gibbs-White - Hutchinson, Hudson-Odoi, Jesus

Everton starting lineup

Pickford - Patterson, Tarkowski, O’Brien, Mykolenko - Iroegbunam, Garner, Rohl - Dibling, McNeil, Barry

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Tuesday (December 30)

Venue: City Ground — Nottingham

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

Forest lost 2-1 at home to Manchester City last time out but put in a really good display and Sean Dyche was not happy with some of the decisions from the officials. Forest look really dangerous on the counter and seem ready to start climbing away from the bottom three.

Everton were left frustrated as they drew 0-0 at Burnley at the weekend and David Moyes’ side are without a win in three games, since they beat Forest 3-0 at home in early December. They have been hit by losing plenty of influential attackers and scoring goals remains a big problem.

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

Willy Boly and Ibrahim Sangare are away at AFCON, while Chris Wood, Ola Aina, Dan Ndoye and Ryan Yates are still out injured. The forward quartet of Igor Jesus, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Morgan Gibbs-White and Omari Hutchinson are perfect to play Forest’s counter-attacking style.

Everton team news, focus

Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gueye are away at AFCON, while Jack Grealish missed the trip to Burnley through illness and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is still out. That means Carlos Alcaraz, Tyler Dibling and Dwight McNeil are tasked with being the creative hub for the Toffees. Both Beto and Thierno Barry continue to struggle in front of goal.

Nottingham Forest vs Everton prediction

This should be a tight, even game but both teams will fancy their chances of winning so it should open up in the second half. Forest will get the victory they need. Nottingham Forest 2-1 Everton.