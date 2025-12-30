Nottingham Forest 0-2 Everton: James Garner scores, assists on City Ground return
Nottingham Forest fans once cheered James Garner during his hugely successful year and a half loan spell at the club, but on Tuesday they rued his very existence as he scored one goal and assisted the other in Everton’s 2-0 victory at the City Ground.
And which one was better — the goal or the assist? Well, it’s hard to say as both were rather sublime: the goal for how coolly he turned and took it in stride from a tricky angle in the 19th minute, and the assist for his turn away from trouble and perfect pass right into Thierno Barry’s stride in the 79th.
The victory caps off a sensational year of progress for Everton (28 points), who brought the legendary David Moyes back in the spring, moved into the brand new Hill Dickinson Stadium this summer and now the Toffees sit 8th in the Premier League table to close out 2025. Forest (18 points) remain 17th, now just four points above the relegation zone.
What’s next?
Nottingham Forest vs Everton live updates - by Andy Edwards
Nottingham Forest vs Everton final score: 0-2
Goalscorers: James Garner (19'), Thierno Barry (79')
GOAL! Forest 0-2 Everton: Garner wriggles free and finds Barry with a dime (79')
GOAL! Forest 0-1 Everton: Garner hooks home the opener against his former club (19')
Nottingham Forest starting lineup
Victor - Williams, Milenkovic, Murillo, Zinchenko - Anderson, Dominguez, Gibbs-White - Hutchinson, Hudson-Odoi, Jesus
Everton starting lineup
Pickford - Patterson, Tarkowski, O’Brien, Mykolenko - Iroegbunam, Garner, Rohl - Dibling, McNeil, Barry
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Everton live, stream link and start time
Kick off time: 2:30pm ET Tuesday (December 30)
Venue: City Ground — Nottingham
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock
Forest lost 2-1 at home to Manchester City last time out but put in a really good display and Sean Dyche was not happy with some of the decisions from the officials. Forest look really dangerous on the counter and seem ready to start climbing away from the bottom three.
Everton were left frustrated as they drew 0-0 at Burnley at the weekend and David Moyes’ side are without a win in three games, since they beat Forest 3-0 at home in early December. They have been hit by losing plenty of influential attackers and scoring goals remains a big problem.
Nottingham Forest team news, focus
Willy Boly and Ibrahim Sangare are away at AFCON, while Chris Wood, Ola Aina, Dan Ndoye and Ryan Yates are still out injured. The forward quartet of Igor Jesus, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Morgan Gibbs-White and Omari Hutchinson are perfect to play Forest’s counter-attacking style.
Everton team news, focus
Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gueye are away at AFCON, while Jack Grealish missed the trip to Burnley through illness and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is still out. That means Carlos Alcaraz, Tyler Dibling and Dwight McNeil are tasked with being the creative hub for the Toffees. Both Beto and Thierno Barry continue to struggle in front of goal.
Nottingham Forest vs Everton prediction
This should be a tight, even game but both teams will fancy their chances of winning so it should open up in the second half. Forest will get the victory they need. Nottingham Forest 2-1 Everton.