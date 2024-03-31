Nottingham Forest vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Relegation scrappers Nottingham Forest host midtable Fulham at the City Ground on Tuesday and all of the pressure is on Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

WATCH NOTTINGHAM FOREST v FULHAM LIVE

Forest drew 1-1 at home against Crystal Palace at the weekend as Chris Wood’s equalized earned them a well-deserved point. That point took Forest out of the relegation zone on goal difference and after their four-point deduction for breaching Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules (which they are appealing) there is a siege mentality growing. Morgan Gibbs-White, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Divock Origi hold the key to Forest’s attack.

Fulham fought back from 3-1 down at Sheffield United to draw 3-3 late on at the weekend as Marco Silva was disappointed with their defensive display. However, Rodrigo Muniz is in red-hot form up top and scored a stunning bicycle kick to rescue a point for Fulham at Sheffield United as the Brazilian striker has scored eight goals in his last eight Premier League games. Fulham’s main aim is to push for an eighth place finish which could be a European spot.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Tuesday (April 2)

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Nottingham Forest focus, team news

Forest’s injury issues are calming down but they are missing their main up top in Awoniyi. Chris Wood is stepping in well to that role and USMNT fans should watch out for Gio Reyna getting more minutes in this game after his decent cameo at the weekend.

OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Nuno Tavares (thigh), Willy Boly (undisclosed)

Fulham focus, team news

Fulham have no injuries which is a huge bonus for Silva as they go full steam ahead for a top 10 finish late in the season.