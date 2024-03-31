 Skip navigation
Texas Children's Houston Open - Final Round
Houston prize money: How much Jaeger made for first Tour win
Texas Children's Houston Open - Final Round
Jaeger wins first Tour event as Scheffler misses 5-footer to tie
Texas Children's Houston Open - Final Round
Tosti, Horschel move into Swing 5 for RBC Heritage

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_jaegerweekendhl_240331.jpg
Highlights: Jaeger’s weekend at Houston Open
nbc_golf_pga_childrensrd4hl_240331.jpg
Highlights: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 4
nbc_boxing_wardley_clarke_240331.jpg
Wardley, Clarke battle to thrilling draw

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Nottingham Forest vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published March 31, 2024 06:09 PM

Relegation scrappers Nottingham Forest host midtable Fulham at the City Ground on Tuesday and all of the pressure is on Nuno Espirito Santo’s side.

WATCH NOTTINGHAM FOREST v FULHAM LIVE

Forest drew 1-1 at home against Crystal Palace at the weekend as Chris Wood’s equalized earned them a well-deserved point. That point took Forest out of the relegation zone on goal difference and after their four-point deduction for breaching Premier League Profitability and Sustainability Rules (which they are appealing) there is a siege mentality growing. Morgan Gibbs-White, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Divock Origi hold the key to Forest’s attack.

Fulham fought back from 3-1 down at Sheffield United to draw 3-3 late on at the weekend as Marco Silva was disappointed with their defensive display. However, Rodrigo Muniz is in red-hot form up top and scored a stunning bicycle kick to rescue a point for Fulham at Sheffield United as the Brazilian striker has scored eight goals in his last eight Premier League games. Fulham’s main aim is to push for an eighth place finish which could be a European spot.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Tuesday (April 2)
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Online: Premier League on Peacock

Nottingham Forest focus, team news

Forest’s injury issues are calming down but they are missing their main up top in Awoniyi. Chris Wood is stepping in well to that role and USMNT fans should watch out for Gio Reyna getting more minutes in this game after his decent cameo at the weekend.

OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Nuno Tavares (thigh), Willy Boly (undisclosed)

Fulham focus, team news

Fulham have no injuries which is a huge bonus for Silva as they go full steam ahead for a top 10 finish late in the season.