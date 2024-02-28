Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Nottingham Forest look to avenge a blowout loss when Nuno Espirito Santo leads the Tricky Trees into a visit from newly-crowned League Cup champions Liverpool at the City Ground on Saturday.

The Reds clobbered then-Steve Cooper-led Forest at Anfield in late October behind goals from Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, and Darwin Nunez but all three could miss this contest with Jota certainly out.

WATCH NOTTINGHAM FOREST vs LIVERPOOL LIVE

Forest is 1W-1D-4L since the calendar turned to 2024, and is coming off a 4-2 loss to Aston Villa. The Tricky Trees are four points clear of the bottom three but now sit 17th after Everton’s point deduction was reduced to six points.

Liverpool were not slowed by their second loss of the Premier League season on Feb. 4, since reeling off three-straight multi-goal wins plus last weekend’s League Cup defeat of Chelsea in extra time.

The Reds open the weekend a point clear of second-place Man City and two points ahead of Arsenal, with City playing in the Manchester derby on Sunday morning and Arsenal off until a Monday meet-up with Sheffield United.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Nottingham Forest focus, team news

Forest have both Morgan Gibbs-White and ex-Reds prospect Taiwo Awoniyi available, and that gives them a chance in any game.

OUT: Chris Wood (thigh), Gonzalo Montiel (thigh), Nuno Tavares (undisclosed), Ola Aina (unidsclosed), Ibrahima Sangare (undisclosed), Willy Boly (unidsclosed)

Liverpool focus, team news

The Reds made it through the League Cup Final and an FA Cup match by using a young group, but will be hoping that Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez, Dominik Szobozslai, and Wataru Endo have an easy week and can be available to play Saturday.

OUT: Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Joel Matip (torn ACL - out for season), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (groin), Diogo Jota (knee - out months), Alisson (thigh injury), Curtis Jones (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Mohamed Salah (thigh), Darwin Nunez (undisclosed), Dominik Szoboszlai (thigh), Wataru Endo (ankle)