Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Nottingham Forest seek the end of a five-match winless skid and hopes City Ground and close the gap between them and free-flowing Tottenham Hotspur (Watch live at 3pm ET on USA Network. and stream online via NBCSports.com ).

Forest drew at Wolves last week to snap a four-game losing streak, but have won just once since Sept. 2 — a Nov. 5 defeat of Aston Villa that looks wilder by the day — and manager Steve Cooper is under pressure to deliver a top-half finish while living near the bottom three.

Spurs just ended a five-match winless run of their own, doing it in emphatic fashion by pummeling Newcastle 4-1 in North London.

Heung-min Son has made sure Spurs’ attack hasn’t missed much despite the exit of Harry Kane and a long-term injury to James Maddison. The side is getting healthier but still missing big pieces like Micky van de Ven and Rodrigo Betancur.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Friday (Dec. 15)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Nottingham Forest injuries, team news

OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Serge Aurier (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Murillo (thigh)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries, team news

OUT: James Maddison (ankle - out until new year), Micky van de Ven (hamstring - out until new year), Rodrigo Bentancur (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Eric Dier (groin), Manor Solomon (knee), Ivan Perisic (knee), Alfie Whiteman (ankle).