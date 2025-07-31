Pape Matar Sarr scores incredible long-range goal for Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal - Video

Pape Matar Sarr scored a stunning goal from distance to give Tottenham Hotspur the lead against Arsenal in Hong Kong on Thursday.

The first-ever north London derby outside of the UK delivered a moment of pure quality.

Pape Matar Sarr scores from distance, catches out David Raya

Right on half time Spurs took the lead in Hong Kong and it came after some great pressing in midfield.

David Raya was way off his line on the ball and was trying to build from the back.

But Spurs pressed really well and Richarlison forced Myles Lewis-Skelly into a mistake.

The ball dropped to Sarr who took a touch to steady himself, then clipped a lovely shot towards goal from just inside the Arsenal half and the ball flew in.