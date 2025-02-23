Pep Guardiola has yet to find the answers to what ails Manchester City, as the defending champions were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool at the Etihad Stasium on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai traded goals and assists in the first half as City struggled to break through Liverpool’s packed-in defensive unit.

City have fallen 20 points back of leaders Liverpool with a match-in-hand on the first-place side basically meaningless, and Guardiola will be mindful of the many teams within shouting distance of their fourth-place spot.

Their Champions League is done and next season’s tournament is no sure thing, and Guardiola’s reaction to this one will be one to watch.

Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Man City say after latest defensive breakdown, home loss to Liverpool?

We’ll share Guardiola’s words here as soon as he speaks following the match at the Etihad Stadium.