Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Man City say after latest defensive breakdown, home loss to Liverpool?
Pep Guardiola has yet to find the answers to what ails Manchester City, as the defending champions were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool at the Etihad Stasium on Sunday.
Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai traded goals and assists in the first half as City struggled to break through Liverpool’s packed-in defensive unit.
City have fallen 20 points back of leaders Liverpool with a match-in-hand on the first-place side basically meaningless, and Guardiola will be mindful of the many teams within shouting distance of their fourth-place spot.
Their Champions League is done and next season’s tournament is no sure thing, and Guardiola’s reaction to this one will be one to watch.
We’ll share Guardiola’s words here as soon as he speaks following the match at the Etihad Stadium.