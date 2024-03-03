 Skip navigation
Phil Foden’s staggering strike brings Man City level with Manchester United

  
Published March 3, 2024 11:59 AM

The fact that only one of Marcus Rashford’s or Phil Foden’s sensational Sunday goals can come on the winning side of the Manchester derby is a shame, as the latter might’ve just raised the bar on the former in equalizer for Manchester City vs Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium.

Foden’s 56th-minute goal is his 10th of this Premier League season, as the Manchester City academy’s star pupil answered the top product from the other part of town’s soccer school.

[ MORE: Manchester derby live updates | Premier League fixtures, results ]

Foden takes the ball on the right side from Rodri, and makes just enough space to avoid being closed down by Victor Lindelof. In fact, the Swedish defender’s challenge might’ve just put a little more english on the shot.

Either way, Foden gets plenty of power with enough spin to produce an aesthetic marvel, knotting the derby at 1 with more than a half-hour to play.

Phil Foden scores equalizer in Manchester derby (video)