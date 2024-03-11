 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 06 Boston College at Miami
College Basketball Best Bets, March 12: Miami vs Boston College in ACC Tournament
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Three
The real Players challenge: Avoid getting ‘Sawgrassed’
Mizuho Americas Open - Final Round
Epson Tour caddie dies after collapsing during practice round

Top Clips

nbc_pl_pochintv_240311.jpg
Pochettino: Chelsea ‘need to keep pushing’
nbc_pl_update_240311.jpg
PL Update: Chelsea step up to Newcastle challenge
nbc_pl_mw28allgoals_240311.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 28

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 06 Boston College at Miami
College Basketball Best Bets, March 12: Miami vs Boston College in ACC Tournament
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round Three
The real Players challenge: Avoid getting ‘Sawgrassed’
Mizuho Americas Open - Final Round
Epson Tour caddie dies after collapsing during practice round

Top Clips

nbc_pl_pochintv_240311.jpg
Pochettino: Chelsea ‘need to keep pushing’
nbc_pl_update_240311.jpg
PL Update: Chelsea step up to Newcastle challenge
nbc_pl_mw28allgoals_240311.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 28

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Pochettino on Chelsea home reception — ‘This is a new team that deserves to be backed’ (video)

  
Published March 11, 2024 06:48 PM

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino visibly enjoyed his side’s 3-2 victory over Newcastle at Stamford Bridge, leaping into the air at one point as the Blues built a two-goal lead en route to the home win.

The Blues have found their way back to the outskirts of the European picture, a point off the top-half with a match-in-hand on the closest five rivals, after Cole Palmer had a goal and an assist to again drive the young side.

[ MORE: Chelsea 3-2 Newcastle highlights, player ratings ]

Pochettino acknowledges that the poor performance in Chelsea’s League Cup Final loss was a setback, but has been adamant in subsequent weeks that the club’s success would come with time, even amid occasional and loud jeers from the home crowd.

It was a more positive Stamford Bridge on Monday. And Pochettino says the backing was appreciated... and deserved.

Mauricio Pochettino reaction to Chelsea 3-2 Newcastle

Here are select quotes from Pochettino’s postgame interview, aired on USA Network and NBC.com.

“Football is about joy, sometime you suffer,” Pochettino said. “I think we were decent. We played a very good team. Newcastle is a fantastic team with amazing players. It was really tough. The victory was good for us, but we keep looking forward, moving forward, and the most important thing is the three points to keep the feelings.”

“It was a little disappointed in the way we conceded two goals. Two mistakes that should never happen, but that is about our majority. The defensive line is the first time they played together. There will be better coordination, better decisions .. The two that we concede, two mistakes for us. It is part of the process of our young team. The competition is tough, the Premier League. We were talking a lot about howe we can improve. I am very happy in the way that the whole team is progressing and of course there are good and not-so-good performances. We have to accept that, and keep pushing.”

“I cannot do nothing with the frustration that came from last season, where it was a nightmare to win a game here at Stamford Bridge. Now we are winning games. We are solid. This is a new team that deserves to be backed and of course this is not anymore the Chelsea of years ago but we are building something different and we need to accept that. Today the fans were good, and we have to keep moving and getting stronger.”
782.jpg
Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino interview (video)
Pochettino: Chelsea 'need to keep pushing'
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino speaks to the media following his side's impressive 3-2 win over Newcastle at Stamford Bridge.