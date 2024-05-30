 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Round One
Nelly Korda makes 10 on third hole, turns in 10-over 45 at U.S. Women’s Open
Golden State Warriors v New York Knicks
Golden State Warriors fantasy basketball season recap
Diuguid Prados.jpg
How to watch IMSA sports cars at Detroit: Schedule, TV info, streaming, start times, more

Top Clips

nbc_pft_andrews_240530.jpg
Andrews glad hip-drop tackles are out of the game
nbc_golf_kordahole12_240530.jpg
Korda finds water three times on No. 12 at USWO
nbc_pft_simmsQBsv2_240530.jpg
Simms provides insight on ‘Ready Rookies’ QB tier

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open Presented by Ally - Round One
Nelly Korda makes 10 on third hole, turns in 10-over 45 at U.S. Women’s Open
Golden State Warriors v New York Knicks
Golden State Warriors fantasy basketball season recap
Diuguid Prados.jpg
How to watch IMSA sports cars at Detroit: Schedule, TV info, streaming, start times, more

Top Clips

nbc_pft_andrews_240530.jpg
Andrews glad hip-drop tackles are out of the game
nbc_golf_kordahole12_240530.jpg
Korda finds water three times on No. 12 at USWO
nbc_pft_simmsQBsv2_240530.jpg
Simms provides insight on ‘Ready Rookies’ QB tier

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Predicted lineups: Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid

  
Published May 30, 2024 10:23 AM

The UEFA Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid is set to be an intriguing tactical encounter at Wembley on Saturday.

[ MORE: Preview, how to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid ]

Real are the heavy favorites but Dortmund have shown they can frustrate the big boys and in a head-to-head scrap there are so many individual battles to look forward to.

Below are the Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid predicted lineups for the final, with analysis on how Edin Terzic and Carlo Ancelotti could cause a few surprises with their team selections.

Borussia Dortmund predicted lineup

——- Kobel ——-

—- Ryerson —- Hummels —- Schlotterbeck —- Maatsen —-

—— Can —— Sabitzer ——

—— Sancho —— Brandt —— Adeyemi ——

——- Fullkrug ——

The back four is very settled for Dortmund and the experience of Hummels has been key to holding firm in this unexpected run to the final, while goalkeeper Kobel has also been exceptional amid several defensive masterclasses. Maatsen’s pace and trickery at left back could be a huge factor in shutting down Real Madrid as he will be tasked with keeping Rodrygo quiet. In midfield the experience duo of Emre Can and Marcel Sabitzer have proved their doubters wrong and keep the ball extremely well. And that is key to getting Sancho, Brandt and Adeyemi involved as much as possible as they cut inside and interchange. Having the likes of Reus, Moukoko and Malen to come off the bench also gives Dortmund plenty of options in the attacking third, with Fullkrug a brilliant focal point to their attack and his hold-up play will allow them to ease some of the considerable pressure they will be under on Saturday. Dortmund will look to sit back and not allow Real space in-behind and then spring attacks of their own quickly by hitting Fullkrug early and getting Sancho and Adeyemi high and wide up the pitch.

Real Madrid predicted lineup

——- Courtois ——-

—- Carvajal —- Rudiger —- Nacho —- Mendy —-

—— Valverde —— Kroos —— Camavinga ——

—— Bellingham ——

—— Rodrygo —— Vinicius Jr ——

Ancelotti has yet to make a decision in terms of his starting goalkeeper with Lunin standing in superbly to help get them to the final but now Thibaut Courtois is back fit and given his experience and penchant for delivering in the big finals, you’d expect the Belgian to get the nod. The back four picks itself with Nacho rolling back the years and he and Rudiger will relish the challenge of trying to keep Fullkrug quiet in a similar way to how they tamed Erling Haaland. Midfield is the big issue for Real Madrid. Aurelien Tchouameni is out injured so Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos and Eduardo Camavinga are likely to start to give Real a solid defensive shield in front of their back four. But will Luka Modric start given all of his big-game experience? Jude Bellingham will start in attacking midfield, maybe drifting slightly to the left, and his driving runs forward will open up space for the duo of Rodrygo and Vinicius to peel off and cause havoc. Especially on the counter. That is how Real have been hurting teams all season long and they should have significant joy against Dortmund if they can engineer plenty of counter-attacking situations.