Premier League Championship Sunday Watch Party in Atlanta: Full details, time, location

The final day of the 2024-25 Premier League season, otherwise known as Championship Sunday, is going to be intense with European qualification going down to the wire.

Remember: all 10 games kick off at 11am ET on Sunday, May 25 in an epic finale, with every game shown across the networks of NBCUniversal.

To celebrate the wild ending to a truly unpredictable season, the Premier League will be hosting a Championship Sunday Watch Party in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here is everything you need to know.

Premier League Championship Sunday Watch Party details, location, time

Where: Outside Truist Park at The Battery in Atlanta

Time: The party starts at 10am ET on Sunday (May 25)

Details: There will be three huge screens displaying the matches

Don’t forget, the Premier League Summer Series is coming to Atlanta this summer too!

The Premier League action is coming to Atlanta this summer, with Premier League Summer Series games coming to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 3.

Manchester United, West Ham, Everton and Bournemouth will be in Atlanta for what is going to be a brilliant celebration of the Premier League.

You can see all four clubs play across two matches on August 3 all for the price of one ticket. Fans can head to Ticketmaster.com/PLSummerSeries for a limited time only on select tickets and get four tickets for the price of three. Use Offer Code: PLSCORE