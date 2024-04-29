Premier League Power Rankings: Week 35 of the 2023-24 season

The Premier League saw some huge moments over the last week as teams were relegated, some secured their PL status and title and top four hopes are hanging in the balance.

From Arsenal and Manchester City going to toe-to-toe for the title to Liverpool stalling at precisely the wrong time, there is huge tension at the top of the table.

That is also being felt further down as Chelsea and Manchester United stumble in their pursuit of European qualification, while at the bottom of the table a couple of clubs have found form at the perfect time and others are really struggling to stay out of trouble.

Below you will find out Premier League Power Rankings based on the current form of all 20 clubs.

Premier League Power Rankings - Week 35

The strugglers

20. Sheffield United - Even

19. Nottingham Forest - Even

18. Brighton - Down 1

17. Luton Town - Up 1

16. Burnley - Even

The Blades are down and they put in another defensive horror show as they’ve now conceded 97 goals in 35 games. Chris Wilder will be tasked with a huge rebuild this summer and this has to go down as one of the worst Premier League seasons from any club in league history. Nottingham Forest lost at home against Manchester City but put in a spirited display which suggests they can keep themselves above the relegation zone with three games to go. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side sit one point above the drop zone but have to improve their finishing if they’re going to remain in the top-flight. Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton are in freefall and were hammered 3-0 at Bournemouth as they’ve won one of their last nine as goals and belief have totally dried up. Luton almost grabbed a point late on at Wolves and even though they’ve run out of steam, Rob Edwards’ side can still stay up and have two winnable home games remaining as they always look like they’re going to score. If they can tighten things up at the back, the Hatters can have their fairytale finish to the season. So can fellow promoted side Burnley, who should have won at Manchester United and Vincent Kompany’s side have lost just one of their last eight games. If they can be more clinical in attack then the Clarets can stay up as they’re just two points from safety with three games to go and host Nottingham Forest on the final day.

The scrappers

15. Wolves - Even

14. Manchester United - Down 1

13. West Ham United - Down 2

12. Brentford - Down 3

11. Fulham - Down 1

Gary O’Neil’s Wolves got back to winning ways as they were dangerous throughout against Luton but they almost coughed up the win late on. Still, having Cunha and Hwang back fit and firing makes a huge difference for Wolves and had that duo plus Pedro Neto been fit all season then they would be pushing for European qualification. Manchester United were lucky to draw at home against Burnley as they gave up big chances galore (again) and Andre Onana made big saves and then gave away a late penalty kick. At the other end United had big chances but couldn’t convert and they continue to be one of the most chaotic (and disappointing) teams in the Premier League. West Ham were solid against Liverpool and worked really hard for their point in a disciplined display. Brentford were pretty woeful at Everton and barely created any chances as Thomas Frank’s side are relieved to be safe from relegation after a very tough season with injuries and the Ivan Toney situation. Fulham were decent against Crystal Palace but not putting away enough chances saw them miss the chance to grab a win to boost their top 10 hopes.

The promising bunch

10. Chelsea - Down 4

9. Everton - Up 5

8. Bournemouth - Up 4

7. Tottenham Hotspur - Even

6. Crystal Palace - Up 2

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea were mauled at Arsenal in midweek and were 2-0 down at Aston Villa on Saturday but responded really well and should have won the game. In fact, Chelsea played superbly in attack at Villa and even if they don’t qualify for Europe this season there is real promise they could push for a top six finish next season if they improve at the back and injuries are kind to them. Everton had a brilliant week as they won three on the spin at home and beat Liverpool comfortably and then got past Brentford to secure their PL status despite their eight-point deduction. Sean Dyche’s side are so solid at the back and have total belief in what they’re doing all over the pitch. Bournemouth are flying too as Andoni Iraola’s side secured back-to-back wins against Wolves and Brighton over the last week and the Cherries are a fun team to watch going forward as they’ve secured a record points tally in the top-flight. Tottenham made big mistakes against Arsenal to lose the North London Derby but they gave it a real go and almost secured a draw after being 3-0 down. But that will be scant consolation for Ange Postecoglou as his side look very unlikely to finish fourth and qualify for the Champions League. Crystal Palace are four games unbeaten and fought back to grab a point at Fulham as Oliver Glasner’s side are finishing strong and are enjoying themselves in attack, which bodes well for next season.

The leading lights

5. Liverpool - Down 2

4. Aston Villa - Even

3. Newcastle United - Up 2

2. Arsenal - Even

1. Manchester City - Even

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool know their title race is just about up and this is not the way his time in charge at Anfield was supposed to end. After losing at Everton with a poor performance in midweek, they dragged their way ahead at West Ham but familiar defensive failings saw them draw to cough up more points. Klopp’s spat with Mohamed Salah on the sidelines sums up the mood at Liverpool right now as everyone is frustrated. Aston Villa will be a little frustrated they didn’t beat Chelsea when 2-0 up but Unai Emery’s side were perhaps running on empty and they missed Emiliano Martinez who came off with an injury at half time and the draw didn’t hit their top four hopes. Newcastle are flying under Eddie Howe as they won big against Sheffield United and it’s now four wins in their last six as they have a real chance of finishing sixth in the table and making the Europa League. Arsenal were ruthless against Chelsea in their 5-0 midweek win and were then 3-0 up at Tottenham in the first half after a clinical display. Their late wobble against Spurs suggests there are still some scars from last season but they’re right there in the title race with three games to go. Manchester City remain top of our rankings as they dug deep to win at Nottingham Forest and they know four wins from their final four games will see them win a fourth-straight title. Pep Guardiola’s side have been ruthless in recent weeks and everyone is stepping up, including Erling Haaland who has returned from injury, as they aim to win the double to cap yet another fine season.