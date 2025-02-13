Premier League results Week 25: Scores, highlights, stats, analysis

We are all set for Week 25 in the Premier League with so many intriguing games and the table so tight.

This is what it’s all about.

After Liverpool dropped two points late on in a wild Merseyside derby (the final one at Goodison) at Everton in midweek, can Arsenal momentarily close the gap to leaders Liverpool to four points? Will Liverpool slip up at home against Wolves?

Elsewhere Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester United as two ailing giants aim to get back on track, while the top four race is incredible with Aston Villa, Chelsea and Bournemouth all looking to secure big wins, while Newcastle head to Manchester City aiming to make the most of City’s midweek confidence-sapping defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Premier League Week 25

Friday 14 February 2025

3pm: Brighton v Chelsea — USA Network — Watch live online via NBC.com

Saturday 15 February 2025

7:30am: Leicester City v Arsenal — USA Network — Watch live online via NBC.com

Aston Villa v Ipswich Town — Premier League on Peacock

Fulham v Nottingham Forest — USA Network — Watch live online via NBC.com

Man City v Newcastle United — Premier League on Peacock

Southampton v AFC Bournemouth — Premier League on Peacock

West Ham v Brentford — Premier League on Peacock

12:30pm: Crystal Palace v Everton — USA Network — Watch live online via NBC.com