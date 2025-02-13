 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California
JuJu Watkins lifts sixth-ranked USC to program-defining win over No. 1 UCLA
NASCAR Cup Series Duel 1 at Daytona
Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrates making Daytona 500 as car owner: ‘This is incredible’
NASCAR: Duel 2 at DAYTONA
Starting lineup for the 67th Daytona 500

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_jujuboston2way_250213.jpg
Watkins to Boston: ‘Just trying to be like you’
nbc_wcbb_bettscomp_250213.jpg
Highlights: Betts records double-double in loss
nbc_wcbb_uclavusc_250213.jpg
Highlights: USC snaps UCLA’s 23-game win streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California
JuJu Watkins lifts sixth-ranked USC to program-defining win over No. 1 UCLA
NASCAR Cup Series Duel 1 at Daytona
Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrates making Daytona 500 as car owner: ‘This is incredible’
NASCAR: Duel 2 at DAYTONA
Starting lineup for the 67th Daytona 500

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_jujuboston2way_250213.jpg
Watkins to Boston: ‘Just trying to be like you’
nbc_wcbb_bettscomp_250213.jpg
Highlights: Betts records double-double in loss
nbc_wcbb_uclavusc_250213.jpg
Highlights: USC snaps UCLA’s 23-game win streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Premier League results Week 25: Scores, highlights, stats, analysis

  
Published February 13, 2025 12:46 PM

We are all set for Week 25 in the Premier League with so many intriguing games and the table so tight.

This is what it’s all about.

MORE — Latest Premier League table

After Liverpool dropped two points late on in a wild Merseyside derby (the final one at Goodison) at Everton in midweek, can Arsenal momentarily close the gap to leaders Liverpool to four points? Will Liverpool slip up at home against Wolves?

Elsewhere Tottenham Hotspur host Manchester United as two ailing giants aim to get back on track, while the top four race is incredible with Aston Villa, Chelsea and Bournemouth all looking to secure big wins, while Newcastle head to Manchester City aiming to make the most of City’s midweek confidence-sapping defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Premier League Week 25

Friday 14 February 2025
3pm: Brighton v Chelsea — USA Network — Watch live online via NBC.com

Saturday 15 February 2025
7:30am: Leicester City v Arsenal — USA Network — Watch live online via NBC.com
Aston Villa v Ipswich Town — Premier League on Peacock
Fulham v Nottingham Forest — USA Network — Watch live online via NBC.com
Man City v Newcastle United — Premier League on Peacock
Southampton v AFC Bournemouth — Premier League on Peacock
West Ham v Brentford — Premier League on Peacock
12:30pm: Crystal Palace v Everton — USA Network — Watch live online via NBC.com

Sunday 16 February 2025
9am: Liverpool v Wolves — USA Network — Watch live online via NBC.com
11:30am: Spurs v Man Utd — Premier League on Peacock