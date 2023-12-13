Manchester City beat Red Star Belgrade to finish Champions League group perfect

Manchester City wrapped up UEFA Champions League group play with another win on Wednesday — their sixth in six games — despite fielding a side featuring only a handful of first-team regulars.

John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Jack Grealish and Mateo Kovacic were joined by the likes of 20-year-olds Oscar Bobb and Micah Halmiton — goalscorers in the 3-2 victory away to Red Star Belgrade — as Pep Guardiola rotated heavily and handed Kalvin Phillips, scorer of the other goal on the night, a rare start.

Hamilton opened the scoring with a well-placed finish in the 19th minute, and Bobb dribbled past two defenders before slotting home through traffic to make it 2-0 just after the hour mark. Both youngsters from the academy ranks recorded a first senior goal for Manchester City.

Red Star hit back and made it close late, as Hwang In-Boem hammered a left-footed finish past backup goalkeeper Stefan Ortega in the 76th minute. Phillips converted from the penalty spot in the 85th, before Hwang assisted Aleksandar Katai for Red Star’s second in stoppage time.

Man City will be one of eight seeded sides during next Monday’s draw for the Champions League knockout rounds.

Player ratings - Red Star Belgrade vs Manchester City

Red Star Belgrade vs Manchester City, final score: 2-3

Goalscorers: Micah Hamilton (19'), Oscar Bobb (62'), Hwang In-Boem (76'), Kalvin Phillips (85' - PK), Aleksandar Katai (90'+1)

19th minute - GOAL - Micah Hamilton marks his senior debut with a fine finish

Micah Hamilton gets a goal on his first ever senior start for Manchester City.



62nd minute - GOAL - Oscar Bobb weaves through traffic and finishes masterfully for 2-0

The kids are alright. 💥



76th minute - GOAL - Hwang In-Boem smashes home a lifeline for Red Star

85th minute - GOAL - Kalvin Phillips converts from the penalty spot

Date: Wednesday, December 13

Kick off: 12:45pm ET

Manchester City starting lineup

Oretga — Lewis, Stone, Akanji, Gomez — Phillips, Kovacic — Hamilton, Nunes, Grealish, Bobb

Red Star Belgrade starting lineup

Glazer — Nedeljkovic, Djiga, Spajic, Dragovic — Mijailovic, Kanga, Hwang — Bukari, Ndiaye, Olayinka

Red Star Belgrade focus, team news

The reigning Serbian champs are locked in a heated battle with bitter rivals Partizan atop the Serbian SuperLiga, as both teams have 43 points. Winning against Man City would be a monumental achievement and it’s possible given how little City have riding on this game. Red Star’s Ghanian winger Osman Bukari scored at Man City in the return game and will be a key player on the counter.

Manchester City focus, team news

City will be without several key players for this clash with Erling Haaland joining Kevin de Bruyne on the sidelines as the Norwegian superstar is hoping to recover from his ankle injury in time to head to Saudi Arabia for the Club World Cup. Winger Jeremy Doku has also taken a knock and is a doubt for this game. It is very likely that Guardiola plays youngsters Rico Lewis and Oscar Bobb, while Sergio Gomez, Matheus Nunes, Kalvin Phillips and Stefan Ortega are all expected to be handed starts.