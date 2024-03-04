Ruben Dias reveals reason why Manchester City can dream of double treble

MANCHESTER — Manchester City are the treble winners for a reason and there’s also a reason why many believe they will do the double treble.

Focus.

Ruben Dias summed that up better than anybody after City suffocated Manchester United in their comeback 3-1 derby win on Sunday. Dias was asked if City have more belief about winning the treble this time after their glorious campaign last season.

“We are the same people. We are the same players being treble winners or not being. That’s why we became treble winners last season. That’s why we want to win again,” Dias said.

Focused. Straight to the point. Determined.

A slightly surly Dias summed up Manchester City’s mindset perfectly as, once again, they arrive at the business end of the season in fine fettle. Through the spine of City’s team Ederson, Dias, Rodri, Kevin de Bruyne and Erling Haaland sum up City’s incredible focus and hunger.

“What is done is done and it is beautiful”

The Portuguese center back also told Pro Soccer Talk that City aren’t focused on the past as they click into top gear at the perfect time of the season.

“It was definitely important,” an understated Dias said of the deserved win against United. “Another game. Another three points. Obviously a special one for us. More than anything else the three points and we move forward.”

How do they keep on kicking on like this when Spring arrives every year?

“Every new year is a new challenge,” Dias explained. “Every new year we must overcome what we’ve done before and every challenge that comes new to us. Even though what is done behind is done and it is beautiful, we know that if we want to do it again we’ve got to go strong and deep again.”

It is that attitude to improve, to never be satisfied, to never focus on what they’ve already achieved which makes this City side truly great.

Asked about the mouth-watering prospect of facing Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield next Sunday with City just one point behind them in the table, Dias batted away any focus on that game.

First, he and City are fully-focused on reaching the Champions League quarterfinals as they host FC Copenhagen on Wednesday leading 3-1 after the first leg and the treble is well and truly on as they then host Newcastle at home in the FA Cup quarterfinals in two weeks’ time.

City then host Arsenal on March 31 in their first game back after the March international break as a pivotal few weeks will shape their hopes of doing the inconceivable double treble. If they do it this team will surely go down as the greatest in history.

Foden rising to the occasion

Speaking of great, Phil Foden was that, and then some, against United. So too were Rodri, Silva and De Bruyne. But especially Foden.

The newly nicknamed ‘sniper’ has now scored 18 goals in all competitions this season, which is his best-ever goals return.

Foden finished wonderfully twice (his first was a stunner) and buzzed around all game long as the local lad made sure Manchester was blue. Pep Guardiola called Foden the ‘best player in the Premier League right now’ after the game.

“I must agree he is for sure one of the [best],” Dias smiled. “He has always been special. He keeps on being special. There’s no surprise for me or for all of us in the team and even in the world of football. I’m very happy for him and let’s allow him to continue... He has obviously got special ability. That’s why he is Phil Foden. That’s why we all recognize the kind of player he is.”

Dias was also quick to praise City’s other stars.

“Obvious Phil [is special] but not just Phil, everyone in our team has their special talent and in the end that is why we are as good as we are,” Dias said.

It’s hard to disagree with that humble brag, Ruben.

