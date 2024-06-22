Scotland vs Hungary: How to watch, stream link, team news, prediction

Scotland and Hungary go head-to-head in a pivotal Group A showdown as their group stage finale has everything on the line.

Steve Clarke’s Scotland battled to an impressive draw against Switzerland to give themselves a chance of reaching the last 16. If they beat Hungary they will finish the group stage on four points and that will surely be enough to see them reach the knockout round as one of the four best third-place teams. If that happens, this Scotland team will make history as the first-ever to reach the knockout rounds of a major tournament.

In stark contrast Hungary are in a real pickle after losing both of their opening group stage games to Switzerland and Germany. They know they have to win this game to have any chance of reaching the last 16 and even then it may be a big ask given they will only be on three points and are unlikely to be among the top-ranked third-place teams. The Hungarians were the darkhorses of this tournament for many and bowing out in the group stage would represent failure.

How to watch Scotland vs Hungary, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Sunday (June 23)

Stadium: Stuttgart Arena

How to watch on TV in USA: Fox Sports

Scotland team news, focus

Kieran Tierney is out of the rest of the competition after suffering a hamstring injury against Switzerland. Scott McKenna is likely to replace Tierney and they could go to a flat back four as Tierney’s unique skillset allowed them to play their preferred three at the back system. Che Adams is likely to start up front once again but Lawrence Shankland is pushing him for a starting spot, while the big dilemma for Steve Clarke will be how attack-minded he is in midfield. It’s likely Scotland will stay in the game and then go for it in the second half.

Hungary team news, focus

They have absolutely nothing to lose and Hungary did look dangerous at times against Germany last time out. Sallai and Szoboszlai will be the main men in attack and Gazdag and Adam could come in as Hungary go all-out for the win.

Scotland vs Hungary prediction

This seems like a game which will be open and entertaining due to both teams needing a win to keep their hopes alive of staying in the tournament. That usually ends up in a draw which neither team wants and that will be the case here as neither team looks like they can take their chances. Scotland 1-1 Hungary.

