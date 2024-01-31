Sheffield United vs Aston Villa: How to watch, live stream link, video highlights

Bramall Lane is the scene for two teams looking to shore up things at the back: top-four hopefuls Aston Villa and their 20th-place hosts Sheffield United.

Villa is coming off a 3-1 loss to Newcastle that poured some cold water on the team’s excellent season, while Sheffield United scored twice but were again torn up at the back in allowing three goals to Crystal palace.

Ben Brereton Diaz has been a terrific addition for Chris Wilder’s Blades, but they just can’t stop giving up big chances and time is running shot for them to make a run at safety. Sheffield United is nine points behind 17th-place Luton Town, who have a game in hand, and 10 back of Nottingham Forest.

Villa had a run of three clean sheets across all competitions ended by Newcastle’s three-goal day at Villa Park, and will be wary of slipping back to prior form that saw five-straight matches without a zero on the board.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday (February 3)

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Sheffield United focus, team news

OUT: John Egan (ankle), Chris Basham (ankle), George Baldock (undisclosed), Rhian Brewster (suspended) | QUESTIONABLE: Tom Davies (thigh), Max Lowe (undisclosed)

Aston Villa focus, team news

OUT: Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season), Bertrand Traore (international duty), Jhon Duran (undisclosed), Pau Torres (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Digne (thigh), Jacob Ramsey (thigh)