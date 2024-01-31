 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner does it his way. He chose tennis over skiing and selected his new coaching team
Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee, Virginia AGs suing NCAA over NIL-related recruiting rules with Vols under investigation
NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum
Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum entry list

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bregoal2_240131.jpg
Toney capitalizes on Spurs error to give Bees hope
nbc_pl_goalliv2che0_240131.jpg
Bradley powers Liverpool 2-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_roto_rbslakers_240131.jpg
Lakers roster can’t be saved with just firing Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner does it his way. He chose tennis over skiing and selected his new coaching team
Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee, Virginia AGs suing NCAA over NIL-related recruiting rules with Vols under investigation
NASCAR Clash at the Coliseum
Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum entry list

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bregoal2_240131.jpg
Toney capitalizes on Spurs error to give Bees hope
nbc_pl_goalliv2che0_240131.jpg
Bradley powers Liverpool 2-0 in front of Chelsea
nbc_roto_rbslakers_240131.jpg
Lakers roster can’t be saved with just firing Ham

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Sheffield United vs Aston Villa: How to watch, live stream link, video highlights

  
Published January 31, 2024 11:35 AM

Bramall Lane is the scene for two teams looking to shore up things at the back: top-four hopefuls Aston Villa and their 20th-place hosts Sheffield United.

Villa is coming off a 3-1 loss to Newcastle that poured some cold water on the team’s excellent season, while Sheffield United scored twice but were again torn up at the back in allowing three goals to Crystal palace.

WATCH SHEFFIELD UNITED vs ASTON VILLA LIVE STREAM - LINK

Ben Brereton Diaz has been a terrific addition for Chris Wilder’s Blades, but they just can’t stop giving up big chances and time is running shot for them to make a run at safety. Sheffield United is nine points behind 17th-place Luton Town, who have a game in hand, and 10 back of Nottingham Forest.

Villa had a run of three clean sheets across all competitions ended by Newcastle’s three-goal day at Villa Park, and will be wary of slipping back to prior form that saw five-straight matches without a zero on the board.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Sheffield United vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday (February 3)

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Sheffield United focus, team news

OUT: John Egan (ankle), Chris Basham (ankle), George Baldock (undisclosed), Rhian Brewster (suspended) | QUESTIONABLE: Tom Davies (thigh), Max Lowe (undisclosed)

Aston Villa focus, team news

OUT: Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season), Bertrand Traore (international duty), Jhon Duran (undisclosed), Pau Torres (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Digne (thigh), Jacob Ramsey (thigh)