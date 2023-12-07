Sheffield United vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Sheffield United host Brentford at Bramall Lane on Saturday as Chris Wilder looks to build on a positive first performance back in charge of the Blades.

Wilder replaced Paul Heckingbottom as he returned as Sheffield United boss and was largely pleased with what he saw from his side as they lost 2-0 at home to Liverpool in midweek. The Blades were a threat on the counter and were tough to break down defensively and Wilder will have them set up to hit teams on the break with Cameron Archer key to that.

After taking the lead Brentford lost at Brighton in midweek and they also lost Bryan Mbeumo in the first half to injury which is a big blow. Thomas Frank’s side have been hit very hard by injuries this season but they’re sitting pretty in midtable and look set to push for a top 10 finish this season. You always know what you’re going to get with Brentford and they are a really tough team to break down and they’re so lethal from set pieces and on the break. This game will be all about which team uses their counters best.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday (December 9)

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Sheffield United focus, team news

Wilder lined up against Liverpool in a flexible 4-2-3-1 formation which became a 3-5-2 at times and Sheffield United got plenty of players forward on the counter against Liverpool and that will be their main focus against Brentford. They were dangerous from long throws too and the Blades will be playing to their strengths and plenty of these players are very familiar with how Wilder wants to play.

OUT: John Egan (ankle), Chris Basham (ankle), Tom Davies (thigh), Daniel Jebbison (illness), Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh), Rhian Brewster (thigh), Ollie McBurnie (suspended), George Baldock (thigh)

Brentford focus, team news

The Bees continue to deal with big injuries and potentially losing Mbeumo is a huge blow. Frank at least has Norgaard back from suspension and if Mbeumo is out, Yoane Wissa is likely to start up top with Neal Maupay. Defensively the duo of Ethan Pinnick and Ben Mee are set to be rolled out once again as the Bees have so big injuries at full back and center back. If they can get a few of these players back before the busy festive period they will be in much better shape.

OUT: Ivan Toney (suspension), Nathan Collins (ankle), Rico Henry (torn ACL - out for season), Kevin Schade (adductor), Aaron Hickey (hamstring), Kristofer Ajer (foot)| QUESTIONABLE: Mathias Jensen (knock), Josh Dasilva (hamstring), Bryan Mbeumo (ankle)