Sheffield United vs Luton Town: How to watch live, stream link, team news

It’s a huge clash at the bottom of the Premier League table on Boxing Day, when Luton Town visits Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

WATCH SHEFFIELD UNITED vs LUTON TOWN LIVE

Luton hope to build on an emotional 1-0 home win over Newcastle on Saturday, while Sheffield United are also feeling good after a surprising 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Friday.

The Blades still sit 20th on the table and have a miserable minus-31 goal differential but are feeling hope with Chris Wilder back at the helm.

Luton, meanwhile, got a big win over the Magpies and saluted ailing captain Tom Lockyer. The Hatters’ 12 points are three more than Sheffield United and come with a match-in-hand.

How to watch Sheffield United vs Luton Town live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Tuesday (December 26)

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Watch online via Peacock Premium

Focus on Sheffield United, team news

OUT: John Egan (ankle), Chris Basham (ankle), Tom Davies (thigh), Daniel Jebbison (illness), Rhian Brewster (thigh), Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh)

Focus on Luton Town, team news

OUT: Tom Lockyer (heart), Reece Burke (thigh), Dan Potts (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Cauley Woodrow (calf)