Should Dean Henderson have been sent off in FA Cup final?

  
Published May 17, 2025 12:40 PM

It’s fair to say Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson had an eventful first half of the FA Cup final against Manchester City, but should he have been sent off?

Henderson was involved in an extremely controversial moment with Palace leading 1-0 in the first half. But he wasn’t sent off despite appearing to deny a clear goalscoring opportunity for Erling Haaland as he handled outside of his box.

No red card was given and Henderson stayed on the pitch and then saved Omar Marmoush’s penalty kick to rub further salt into Man City’s wounds.

Should Dean Henderson have been sent off in the FA Cup final?

Palace’s goalkeeper got it all wrong as he came off his line with Erling Haaland charging towards him.

Henderson then swiped the ball away from Haaland and replays show that he handled the ball just outside the box.

VAR had a good look at it but then decided that Henderson handling the ball outside of the box wasn’t stopping an obvious goalscoring opportunity.

This is what VAR said, via the BBC: “The direction in which Erling Haaland was going made it possible, but not an obvious goal scoring opportunity.”