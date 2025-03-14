Thomas Tuchel shakes up England — Rashford, Henderson return; Burn, Lewis-Skelly among 4 uncapped

Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad includes a mix of veterans and youth, with experienced players Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson handed routes back into the team.

Tuchel’s team to face Albania and Latvia in World Cup qualification will include several new faces, too, as Newcastle’s Dan Burn and Arsenal’s Myles Lewis-Skelly join previous call-ups Jarell Quansah of Liverpool and James Trafford of Burnley as players who could earn their first caps.

Tuchel also said Arsenal’s Ben White has made himself available to the team again but is not in the side due to ongoing recovery from injury.

The new faces mean omissions, though several are or could be related to injuries or fitness concerns — Bukayo Saka, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Noni Madueke, Kobbie Mainoo, Conor Gallagher, Adam Wharton, Lewis Dunk, Harry Maguire, Ollie Watkins, Joe Gomez, and Lewis Hall will miss out.

November call-ups Rico Lewis, Morgan Gibbs-White, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, and Angel Gomes did not receive invitations from Tuchel.

Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, Man City’s John Stones, Spurs’ James Maddison, and Newcastle’s Nick Pope are also uncalled.

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Southampton), James Trafford (Burnley).

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (AC Milan, loan from Manchester City).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa).

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Marcus Rashford (Aston Villa, loan from Manchester United), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur).