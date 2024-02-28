Tottenham vs Crystal Palace: How to watch, live stream link, team news

It’s been a while since we’ve seen Tottenham Hotspur, and Ange Postecoglou will hope his side’s long lay-off leads to fresh legs and minds when Crystal Palace visit Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

Spurs are out of the FA Cup and saw their fixture with Chelsea postponed due to the Blues’ participation in the League Cup Final, meaning Saturday marks a first match since a Feb. 17 home loss to in-form Wolves.

WATCH TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR vs CRYSTAL PALACE LIVE

Spurs have most of their weapons healthy and available now, with James Maddison back from a long injury absence and AFCON/Asian Cup heroes Heung-min Son, Pape Sarr, and Yves Bissouma back in lilywhite. Injuries to Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie continue to leave Spurs thin at fullback.

Palace have taken four-of-six points since Roy Hodgson stepped away from the team, but the draw at Everton and visit from Burnley — who were quickly down to 10 men — are significantly less fraught than a trip to Postecoglou’s Spurs.

How to watch Tottenham vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Tottenham focus, team news

Richarlison has been feasting for Spurs, and the idea of a fresh lineup led by the Brazilian, Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, and Son going after any team is an enticing one.

OUT: Destiny Udogie (knee), Pedro Porro (undisclosed), Manor Solomon (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Fraser Forster (foot)

Crystal Palace focus, team news

It was nice to see Chris Richards start for new boss Oliver Glasner and even nicer to see him get his first Premier League goal. Eberechi Eze returning for this one would be a boon for the attack but Jordan Ayew has perhaps quietly been very good for the Eagles in his (and Michael Olise’s) absence when Ayew himself wasn’t away from the team.

OUT: Michael Olise (hamstring), Rob Holding (ankle), Cheick Doucoure (achilles - out for season), Marc Guehi (knee), Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Eberechi Eze (hamstring), Will Hughes (ankle), Joachim Andersen (thigh)