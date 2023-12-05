Tottenham vs West Ham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Tottenham Hotspur are injury-hit but feeling positive entering Thursday’s London derby versus West Ham at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Watch live at 3:15pm ET on USA Network and stream online via NBCSports.com ).

Spurs drew Man City at the weekend despite the absence of double-digit first team players, and Ange Postecoglou’s first season at the helm has top-four hopes; Tottenham’s two points off fourth and three off third.

WATCH TOTTENHAM vs WEST HAM STREAM LIVE

West Ham, meanwhile, has been getting points by hook or crook, as their 24 goals and 24 conceded has still produced a top-half spot.

The Irons are ninth with 21 points and eyeing another European campaign. They’re leading their Europa League group, which is one path, but will have to sort out their bottom-half defense if they want Premier League to be a route.

How to watch Tottenham vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3:15pm ET (Thursday, Dec. 7)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream online via NBC.com

Focus on Tottenham, team news

OUT: James Maddison (ankle - out until new year), Micky van de Ven (hamstring - out until new year), Rodrigo Bentancur (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Manor Solomon (knee), Ivan Perisic (knee), Alfie Whiteman (ankle)| QUESTIONABLE: Pape Sarr (undisclosed), Richarlison (groin), Eric Dier (undisclosed)

Focus on West Ham, team news

OUT: Michail Antonio (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Kurt Zouma (personal)