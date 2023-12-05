 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Florida International v Arkansas
FIU veteran WR Kris Mitchell transfers to Notre Dame, first needed addition to depleted room
In-Season Tournament - Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers
Basketball Pickups: Sam Hauser continues to pour in triples
Patrick Mahomes
Betting Packers Not Chiefs

Top Clips

nbc_bte_jagsbrownsv2_231205.jpg
Jaguars-Browns a quintessential ‘chaos game’
nbc_bte_bucsfalconsv2_231205.jpg
Buccaneers match up well with favored Falcons
nbc_cbb_indmichlites_231205.jpg
MBB Highlights: Indiana edges Michigan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Florida International v Arkansas
FIU veteran WR Kris Mitchell transfers to Notre Dame, first needed addition to depleted room
In-Season Tournament - Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers
Basketball Pickups: Sam Hauser continues to pour in triples
Patrick Mahomes
Betting Packers Not Chiefs

Top Clips

nbc_bte_jagsbrownsv2_231205.jpg
Jaguars-Browns a quintessential ‘chaos game’
nbc_bte_bucsfalconsv2_231205.jpg
Buccaneers match up well with favored Falcons
nbc_cbb_indmichlites_231205.jpg
MBB Highlights: Indiana edges Michigan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Tottenham vs West Ham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published December 5, 2023 10:57 AM

Tottenham Hotspur are injury-hit but feeling positive entering Thursday’s London derby versus West Ham at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Watch live at 3:15pm ET on USA Network and stream online via NBCSports.com).

Spurs drew Man City at the weekend despite the absence of double-digit first team players, and Ange Postecoglou’s first season at the helm has top-four hopes; Tottenham’s two points off fourth and three off third.

WATCH TOTTENHAM vs WEST HAM STREAM LIVE

West Ham, meanwhile, has been getting points by hook or crook, as their 24 goals and 24 conceded has still produced a top-half spot.

The Irons are ninth with 21 points and eyeing another European campaign. They’re leading their Europa League group, which is one path, but will have to sort out their bottom-half defense if they want Premier League to be a route.

How to watch Tottenham vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3:15pm ET (Thursday, Dec. 7)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream online via NBC.com

Focus on Tottenham, team news

OUT: James Maddison (ankle - out until new year), Micky van de Ven (hamstring - out until new year), Rodrigo Bentancur (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Manor Solomon (knee), Ivan Perisic (knee), Alfie Whiteman (ankle)| QUESTIONABLE: Pape Sarr (undisclosed), Richarlison (groin), Eric Dier (undisclosed)

Focus on West Ham, team news

OUT: Michail Antonio (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Kurt Zouma (personal)