Transfer news: Cherki to Manchester City, Maignan to Chelsea

The transfer news just keeps on coming with plenty of Premier League clubs trying to get their business done as early as possible this summer.

Here’s a look at some of the latest transfer news involving Premier League clubs.

Rayan Cherki opts for Manchester City

It appears that Manchester City continue to crack on with their big summer rebuild, as they’ve reportedly struck a deal with Lyon for Rayan Cherki to join them. Per several reports, including this one from L’Equipe in France, a transfer fee has been agreed for Cherki and he has agreed a five-year contract with City. It is believed City will pay Lyon around $45 million for the French playmaker. Cherki is a boyhood Lyon fan but only had one year left on his current contract and the French giants are in a bit of a financial mess, so this deal could help them out ahead of a key hearing this summer. On the pitch Cherki has been so impressive in recent seasons as he’s helped them regain their footing and challenge for a Champions League spot in Ligue 1, reach the French Cup final and make waves in the Europa League. Cherki, 21, can play anywhere across the attacking third of the pitch and with Kevin de Bruyne leaving and Jack Grealish expected to move on this summer too, City need to reinforce that area of the pitch. Picking up Cherki for this kind of money is incredible business and with Rayan Ait-Nouri and Tijjani Reijnders also set to join him at City, Pep Guardiola’s side aren’t messing around. Per the reports, Cherki’s move will be completed in time for him to play at the Club World Cup for City.

Chelsea pushing hard to sign Maignan

Everybody knows that Chelsea need to strengthen their goalkeeping position and they are pushing hard to sign AC Milan and France goalkeeper Mike Maignan in the coming days. Per a report from Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have bid $17 million for Maignan and want an answer before the transfer window for the Club World Cup shuts on June 10. A report from L’Equipe in France states that Maignan has told AC Milan he will not be renewing his deal which runs out next summer and he wants to move to west London. Maignan, 29, is a fine goalkeeper and is exactly the kind of player Chelsea should be going after to upgrade their options in net. Robert Sanchez has been okay but has made some costly errors and if Chelsea want to take the next step and challenge for the Premier League title and go deep in the Champions League, they have to upgrade their goalkeeper and add another key center back. Maignan is solid and a great shot stopper and this would be a fantastic and sensible transfer for both Chelsea and Maignan.