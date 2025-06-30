Transfer news, rumors: Eze to Arsenal, Kudus to Spurs

The transfer news and rumors just keep on coming across the Premier League, with so many talented players linked with massive clubs.

Below we take a look at the latest transfer news and rumors from across the league.

Arsenal in “contact” over Eze deal

A report from Fabrizio Romano says that Arsenal have “made contact” with Eberechi Eze’s representatives about a move from Crystal Palace this summer and that “contacts are taking place for Crystal Palace star with Arsenal informed on deal conditions.” It is believed that Eze has a release clause of $93 million that can be paid in installments and that is a very good price for a 27-year-old England international who has proven himself as one of the best playmakers in the Premier League outside of the ‘big six’ clubs. Eze has attracted interest from plenty of other clubs this summer, including Spurs, and this now feels like the right time for him to make the step up to a Champions League club. Eze would be perfect to start on the left wing for Arsenal and cut inside and cause chaos centrally. That is something that have on the right with Bukayo Saka but both Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have struggled to deliver consistently. Eze won’t have that problem and Arsenal have shown they don’t mind spending big on an established, proven Premier League star.

Spurs switch attention to Kudus

With the likes of Bryan Mbeumo reportedly preferring a move to Manchester United and Eze looking like he could be heading to Arsenal, it appears that new Spurs boss Thomas Frank still has plenty of other options to add to his attack. A report from The Daily Telegraph says that Spurs want to sign Mohammed Kudus from West Ham. The Ghanian winger, 24, has shown flashes of brilliance at West Ham over the last two years since his arrival from Ajax. It feels like if he can be put in the right spot in the right team he will be very successful. Frank’s tactics would suit Kudus well and this seems like a great deal for Kudus, if Spurs and West Ham can agree on a deal. That could be tough as the clubs are big rivals and haven’t done business for some time, while West Ham fans won’t be happy with one of their main attacking talents going to a bitter rival.